Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ begins production

Marvel Studios announced that production has begun on Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman in the titular role, alongside a star-studded cast including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker.

Andy Serkis was also named as part of the cast, confirming the rumours that Panther villain Ulysses Klaue, or Klaw, will be in the film.

Creed and Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler will direct the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole (The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story). The film, which opens in the US on February 16, 2018, will be shot in Atlanta and South Korea.