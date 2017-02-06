M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ leads box office for third weekend

M. Night Shyamalan’s multiple-personality thriller Split led the box office for a third-straight week, an unusual streak for a low-budget horror film.

According to studio estimates on Sunday, Split came out on top again with $14.6 million (Dh53.6 million) in North American ticket sales, bringing the Universal Pictures release’s three-week haul to $98.7 million.

The run for the Universal Pictures release has come in an especially slow period at multiplexes. Hollywood traditionally skips significant new releases on Super Bowl weekend due to the game’s enormous television audience.

Surely hurt by the continued strength of Split, Paramount’s horror option, Rings, came in second with an estimated $13 million. The sequel was an attempted revival the dormant franchise begun with 2002’s The Ring and followed up with 2005’s The Ring Two.

That release, though, opened with $35.1 million. Like Independence Day Resurgence, Bad Santa 2 and many more, Rings served as yet another questionable decision to recharge a franchise long out of theatres. It cost a relatively minimal $25 million to make and pulled in $15.2 million internationally over the weekend. But it won’t come close to the $249.3 million the first instalment made globally, or the $161.5 million The Ring Two made.

The weekend’s other debut, The Space Between Us, flopped altogether. The STX Entertainment release, starring Asa Butterfield as a boy who comes to Earth after being raised by astronauts on Mars, made a mere $3.8 million. It cost $30 million to make.

Universal’s A Dog’s Purpose came in third with $10.8 million in its second weekend. Audiences have largely shrugged off the outcry over a leaked video from the film’s production of a frightened German shepherd being urged into churning water.

On Saturday, the group responsible for overseeing animal safety on the set, American Humane, released findings from an independent animal-cruelty expert. The unidentified veterinarian said the video mischaracterised the events on the set, though the vet acknowledged the dog should have been handled more gently in the scene shown in the video.