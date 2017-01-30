M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ dominates US box office
Split, the latest M. Night Shyamalan thriller about a man who imprisons three teenage girls in an underground bunker, topped the North American box office for a second week, preliminary Hollywood figures showed on Sunday.
The movie — by the Indian-American director also responsible for the Sixth Sense and other films in the horror genre — stars James McAvoy as a man with 23 different personalities who preys on three girls. It earned $26.3 million (DH06.57 million) in estimated ticket sales this weekend.
Family-friendly A Dog’s Purpose about a canine who continually comes back to life as different dogs searching for meaning, raked in some $18.4 million in its first week.
The film came in second despite a call by animal lovers for a boycott after video footage emerged of an apparently terrified German Shepherd being forced into rushing water on the set.
Third place went to Hidden Figures, the true-life story of three black women mathematicians who helped Nasa put the first men in space, which sold $14.0 million in tickets.
Sci-fi action-thriller Resident Evil: The Final Chapter landed in fourth place with $13.9 million in its first weekend out.
In fifth place was La La Land, a nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals. It earned an estimated $12.1 million over the weekend after garnering a boatload of accolades, including a record eight Golden Globes earlier this month.
Rounding out the Top 10 are:
xXx: Return of Xander Cage ($8.3 million)
Sing ($6.2 million)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($5.1 million)
Monster Trucks ($4.1 million)
Gold ($3.5 million)