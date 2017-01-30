Mobile
M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ dominates US box office

Thriller stars James McAvoy as a man with 23 different personalities who imprisons three teenagers

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Split, the latest M. Night Shyamalan thriller about a man who imprisons three teenage girls in an underground bunker, topped the North American box office for a second week, preliminary Hollywood figures showed on Sunday.

The movie — by the Indian-American director also responsible for the Sixth Sense and other films in the horror genre — stars James McAvoy as a man with 23 different personalities who preys on three girls. It earned $26.3 million (DH06.57 million) in estimated ticket sales this weekend.

Family-friendly A Dog’s Purpose about a canine who continually comes back to life as different dogs searching for meaning, raked in some $18.4 million in its first week.

The film came in second despite a call by animal lovers for a boycott after video footage emerged of an apparently terrified German Shepherd being forced into rushing water on the set.

Third place went to Hidden Figures, the true-life story of three black women mathematicians who helped Nasa put the first men in space, which sold $14.0 million in tickets.

Sci-fi action-thriller Resident Evil: The Final Chapter landed in fourth place with $13.9 million in its first weekend out.

In fifth place was La La Land, a nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals. It earned an estimated $12.1 million over the weekend after garnering a boatload of accolades, including a record eight Golden Globes earlier this month.

Rounding out the Top 10 are:

xXx: Return of Xander Cage ($8.3 million)

Sing ($6.2 million)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($5.1 million)

Monster Trucks ($4.1 million)

Gold ($3.5 million)

