Lena Dunham says ‘Girls’ movie is coming

Creator suggests big-screen outing would arrive in cinemas long after the popular HBO show’s current and final sixth series

Image Credit: AFP
Actresses Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke blow out the candles on a cake celebrating the After Party of the New York Premiere of the Sixth & Final Season of "Girls" at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.
Tabloid
 

As the TV show Girls heads into its sixth and final series, its creator, Lena Dunham, confirmed a big-screen adaptation was being seriously considered.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter as part of an “oral history” of Girls, showrunner Jenni Konner suggested that “if someone wants to do the [Girls] movie, we’ll do it”. Dunham replied: “Oh, we’re doing the movie.”

That movie, however, does not seem an immediate prospect. “I’d just want to leave enough space so that we are finding them in a super different place than we left them,” Dunham said. This would imply that she wants to have a substantial time gap between the TV show finale, where the central characters are still in their late 20s, and a potential film.

Plans are still clearly at a formative stage, with Dunham seemingly unaware that HBO, the cable network that produces Sex and the City as well as Girls, required backing from a Hollywood studio (New Line) to get the Sex and the City movie off the ground. Dunham then commented: “We may have more trouble with that.”

Dunham’s previous work in cinema was the award-winning indie comedy Tiny Furniture, which was released in 2010 to considerable acclaim, and earned Dunham the patronage of producer Judd Apatow and a script deal with HBO that resulted in Girls.

