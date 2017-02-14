‘Lego Batman Movie’ dominates ‘Fifty Shades’ at US box office

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Batman, voiced by Will Arnett, in a scene from "The LEGO Batman Movie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Three new openers dominated the box office this weekend — each with its own robust audience. The animated Lego Movie spin-off The Lego Batman Movie topped the charts with $53 million, slightly less than the studio estimates from Sunday, while the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel Fifty Shades Darker opened in second with $46.6 million (Dh194.63 million).

Fifty Shades Darker didn’t come close to the heights of the first film’s $85.2 million debut in 2015 when Valentine’s Day fell on a Saturday, but it still managed to entice a significant audience to the cinema. In third place, John Wick: Chapter Two earned $30.4 million — more than double what the first film made in its opening weekend.

The thriller Split and the Nasa drama Hidden Figures, both holdovers, rounded out the top five.