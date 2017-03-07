Mobile
‘Kong: Skull Island’ was physically taxing: Brie Larson

The film, backed by Warner Bros, is set in the early 1970s, and is a reboot of the ‘King Kong’ franchise

Image Credit: AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from, "Kong: Skull Island."
Tabloid
 

Oscar winning actress Brie Larson says shooting for her forthcoming film Kong: Skull Island, out in the UAE on March 9, was physically taxing in a way that she has “never experienced before”.

The film, backed by Warner Bros, is set in the early 1970s, and is a reboot of the King Kong franchise. The film is slated to release on March 10.

“There’s a lot of movement in this film. So, it was really physically taxing in a way I’ve never experienced before. I had never gotten to that point where I’m really pushing myself to the limit, and it’s amazing what your body can do. It’s fun,” Larson said in a statement.

Larson plays the role of a photo-journalist in the film.

Larson says she had a trainer to help her for her role. “I had done that before when I did Room, but it was a different kind of training. For Room, it was about trying to get myself wiry and small, and for Kong: Skull Island, it was about bulking up. You sit differently in your body when you have that type of strength,” she said.

United Arab Emirates
oscars

