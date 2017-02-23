‘Jolly LLB 3’ confirmed, say makers

The makers of the Jolly LLB franchise on Wednesday confirmed that there will be a third instalment of their film.

At a success party of the recently released Jolly LLB 2, the makers were asked if they are planning to make another movie in the courtroom drama franchise.

Fox Star Studios CEO Vijay Singh said, “I think that’s a very easy question. Yes... there will definitely be a Jolly LLB 3.”

While the first Jolly LLB film featured Arshad Warsi in the lead role, the second movie features Akshay Kumar as a lawyer who takes on a complicated court case against an expert and ruthless advocate.

The producers chose Kumar for the second instalment, and Warsi had then commented that the change was made because the makers wanted a “bigger star”.

Kumar, who is happy with the film’s success, said, “I don’t know whether [the third film] will be with me or without me, but I am happy to hear that there’s going to be a third film.”

“Being the lead, Akshay has taken the film to such a high level,” said director Subhash Kapoor.

To that, Kumar said, “Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor, Sayani Gupta are also the pillars of the film. You see the film, and you won’t be able to forget their characters.”

Jolly LLB 2, which also features Huma Qureshi and Sanjay Mishra, talks about terrorism.

“I always try to connect my work with real life issues. After the first Jolly LLB, I was researching on many things but I zeroed in on this subject. I felt that many things can be conveyed though this second film,” said Kapoor.