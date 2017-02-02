‘Jolly LLB 2’ plea heads to India’s top court

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a Fox Star Studios plea challenging a Bombay High Court order for a review of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 by a three-member committee before its release.

A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice N.V. Ramana agreed to hear the plea by the film’s producer that there could not be any scrutiny of a movie after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given it a U/A certificate.

The court agreed to hear the plea after senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Fox Star Studios, said the film has been cleared by the CBFC and the three-member committee appointed by the High Court was not in accordance with law.

The movie is set for release on February 10.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court set up the committee to see the film after a Nanded lawyer Ajaykumar Waghmare told the court that the film was an attempt to portray the country’s legal profession and the judicial system in a poor light.

It is “an attempt to portray the Indian legal profession and judicial system as a laughing stock to society at large”, Waghmare told the High Court.

The High Court directed for the review of the film by the panel on February 1 and set the next hearing on February 3.