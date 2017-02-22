Mobile
Jayraj’s ‘Veeram’ stars Kunal Kapoor

A period tale and an adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, the trilingual film is set against the backdrop of kalaripayattu

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Trilingual Veeram has been eagerly awaited not just by Malayalam director Jayaraj’s fans but Bollywood’s Kunal Kapoor’s too.

The Rang De Basanti star is playing the lead role of Chandu in this trilingual adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The film has been made in English, Hindi and Malayalam.

Veeram, a period tale, is set against the backdrop of kalaripayattu (Kerala-based martial arts) and boasts of a crew that includes the who’s who of Hollywood.

A six times Indian National Award-winner Jayaraj is known to strike a wonderful balance between making commercial films and smaller, indie films told from the heart. His last film, Ottaal, belongs to the latter and also won acclaim internationally.

Divinaa Thackur makes her entry into cinema as Kutty Amma, who plays a version of Lady Macbeth. The supporting cast includes Himarsha Venkatasamy, Sreeraj, Shivajith Nambiar and Aahran Chaudhary.

Look out for UAE-based Vinod Kumar who plays a martial arts teacher.

United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
