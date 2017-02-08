Jack Nicholson to remake Oscar nominated ‘Toni Erdmann’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jack Nicholson to remake Oscar nominated ‘Toni Erdmann’

Actor will star alongside Kristen Wiig in the movie

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2012 file photo, actor Jack Nicholson, left, and daughter Lorraine Nicholson, right, sit courtside as they attend the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. After a seven year hiatus from film, Nicholson is expected to return to the big screen in an English language remake of the Oscar-nominated German comedy "Toni Erdmann." Nicholson and Kristen Wiig are attached to star according to a person close to the production who requested anonymity because he/she wasn't authorized to speak about the project. The trade publication Variety first reported the news Tuesday, Feb.7, 2017. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Tabloid
 

After a seven year hiatus from film, Jack Nicholson is expected to return to the big screen in an English language remake of the Oscar-nominated German comedy Toni Erdmann. Nicholson and Kristen Wiig are attached to star according to a person close to the production who requested anonymity because the person wasn’t authorised to speak about the project.

The trade publication Variety first reported the news on Tuesday.

Toni Erdmann, which is up for a best foreign language Oscar this year, is about a father with a proclivity for corny pranks who tries to get his overworked grown daughter to lighten up. Writer, director and producer Maren Ade will executive produce the remake, but no director has been set.

Reps for Nicholson and Wiig did not immediately respond to request for comment.

More from News

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews
oscars

Also In News

Censor board spikes Modi-themed film

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system