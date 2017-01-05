Mobile
Haryana hosts special screening of ‘Dangal’

Haryana’s Karnal organised a show for families who have four or more daughters

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

To encourage girls to take the lead in sports and other fields and create a positive mindset in favour of daughters, the district administration in Haryana’s Karnal on Wednesday organised a special screening of the film Dangal for families in the villages who have four or more daughters.

Karnal Additional Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni said on Wednesday that 924 such families were identified for the special screening of the film.

The film was screened in a mall multiplex in Karnal town, 120km from Chandigarh.

“The film, which chronicles the rise of sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat as medal-winning international wrestlers, and the efforts made by their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, would serve as a source of inspiration for these families,” Soni said.

“The girls, some of whom were watching a film in a mall for the first time, were visibly excited and expressed their happiness over watching the film. They said that after watching ‘Dangal’, they were now feeling motivated to work hard and pursue sports along with their studies,” she added.

The sex ratio (number of females per 1,000 males) in Haryana hit all-time lows of 879 before government efforts made a difference — it improved to 904 last year.

