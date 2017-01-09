Golden Globes 2017: Jimmy Fallon’s greatest hits

Jimmy Fallon

“This is the Golden Globes,” he said in his opening line, “one of the few places left where America honors the popular vote.”

“Cut to Justin Timberlake. He can wink at me or something,” — When Fallon acknowledged that the teleprompter was broken.

“The film Florence Foster Jenkins is nominated. The character has been dubbed the world’s worst opera singer and even she turned down performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. It’s tough to book.”

“Game of Thrones has so many plot twists and shocking twists, a lot of people have wondered what it would’ve been like if King Joffrey had lived. Well, in 12 days we’re going to find out,” — on Trump’s upcoming presidential inauguration on January 20.

“I call our next presenter Leo. He calls me, ‘Will you hold my drink please?’” — introducing presenter Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Manchester by the Sea is nominated for five awards. You might remember Manchester by the Sea for being the only thing from 2016 that was more depressing than 2016.”

“We all know Matt Damon from his greatest acting role — telling Ben Affleck he liked Batman v. Superman.”

“I just got off the phone with Mariah Carey and she thinks Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue.”