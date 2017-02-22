Mobile
‘Fukri’ another comedy by Malayalam director Siddique

The veteran director rerturns with another family-based dramedy, starring actors Siddique and Lal

Tabloid
 

The ‘Godfather’ of comedy when it comes to Malayalam cinema, director Siddique, known for his rollicking dramas that are often pivoted around a family, is back with another fun film titled, Fukri.

Most of Siddique’s films have been remade in other languages that he has directed himself. Notable are the remakes of In Harihar Nagar and Bodyguard.

Down-to-earth and easy to chat with, Siddique over the phone from Kerala talks to us about Fukri and how it is about the ego clash between a father and son.

‘Fukri’, again a family-based dramedy, takes place in the home of Sulaiman Fukri.

Veteran actor Siddique who has been part of director Siddique’s films plays the octogenarian father, whose relationship with son Ali Fukri is estranged.

The director’s old friend, actor Lal, plays son Fukri. The duo also created some of Malayalam cinema’s most enduring comedy films such as Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar and Godfather.

What happens when Ali’s son and Sulaiman’s grandson comes visiting?

Does the youngest of the Fukri mend fences between his father and grandfather?

Jayasurya plays an engineering student dropout who in order to make money poses as the youngest Fukri and arrives in Sulaiman’s home.

Prayaga Martin (the glamorous and beautiful Ann Maria of Kattapanayile Hrithik Roshan fame) is paired opposite Jayasurya. She is Nafisa, a college student.

With a supporting cast that includes Anu Sithara, KPAC Lalitha, Siddique promises another entertainer.

Vijay Ulaganath is the cinematographer.

Music is by M. Sudeep Elayidom and Viswajith.

Siddique will be next working on the Tamil remake of Bhaskar the Rascal, a Malayalam film made in 2015 with Mammootty and Nayanthara in the lead.

The Tamil version has Arvind Swamy and Amala Paul playing the main roles. Filming is scheduled to begin in March.

So how does Siddique approach remakes? “Remakes are not just another translation,” said Siddique. “We have to blend in the local culture into the new script and sketch characters according to the image of the lead players so that viewers get the feeling that the story belongs to them and is not a Malayalam tale.”

The Hindi remake with Sanjay Dutt in the lead is next.

Siddique’s last Hindi project, Bodyguard, with Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor was well received.

The director who enjoys working in the genre counts Godfather (his film made in 1991) his favourite film from his career.

“Directing veteran stage actor late N.N. Pillai was the happiest moment,” he said.

Fukri, produced by Siddique, Vaishak Rajan and Jenso Jose, releases in the UAE on February 23.

