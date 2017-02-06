Mobile
‘Fifty Shades Darker’ to go further, says Jamie Dornan

Actor and Dakota Johnson reprise their sadomasochist relationship in the follow up to the 2015 hit

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jamie Dornan, left, and Dakota Johnson arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Fifty Shades Darker" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
Tabloid
 

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan said fans of the erotic box office hit could look forward to more action when the sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, reaches US theatres this week.

The Northern Irish actor and co-star Dakota Johnson reprise their sadomasochist relationship in the follow up to the 2015 hit, which made $571 million (Dh2 billion) worldwide.

“We pull out all the stops,” Dornan said at the world premiere of Fifty Shades Darker in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“If you’re making a sequel to anything, I think there has to be some kind of advancement on the first, you have to go a bit bigger in a lot of areas, and I don’t think this film is any different.”

Fifty Shades Darker, based on the second book in the trilogy of novels by E.L. James, begins its global roll out from February 8.

