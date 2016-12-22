Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

‘Fences’ gets its big screen moment

The Pulitzer-Prize-winning story is the first play by the late, influential black playwright August Wilson to be turned into a film

Image Credit: AP
Denzel Washington
Tabloid
 

Denzel Washington is excited.

Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in Fences, but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen has been a long-held dream.

“It’s brilliant. It’s like, why would they make Hamlet a movie? Why would they make Death of a Salesman a movie? Because it is some of the greatest writing in the 20th century,” the actor told Reuters.

Pulitzer-Prize-winning Fences, which opens in US movie theatres on December 25, is the first play by the late, influential black playwright August Wilson to be turned into a film.

Washington and Viola Davis reprise their 2010 Tony-winning roles as egotistical garbage worker Troy Maxson and his long-suffering wife Rose in the intense family drama about lost hope, betrayal and race prejudice in 1950s America.

“There’s an excitement because we knew that this is permanent now. This is forever. So everybody’s coming with their game,” Washington said of adapting Fences to film, which he also directed and produced. Washington is also involved in filming all 10 of Wilson’s stage plays for TV channel HBO.

With strong reviews, Fences has put Washington and Davis front and centre of a Hollywood awards season looking to redeem itself after the #OscarsSoWhite furore of the past two years.

Washington, 61, is seen as a leading contender for his third Oscar, while Davis, 51, is regarded by awards pundits as a shoo-in in the supporting actress race.

“Every day was an acting Olympics,” said Davis of the film shoot. “There was no scene where you just walked in and put down a pot.”

Wilson, who died in 2005, set many of his plays in the pre-civil rights era, charting the experience of African-American working men and women and their struggle for dignity and love.

“He honoured people that literally had been seen as invisible throughout history and he uplifts them as exactly who they are,” Davis said.

Stephen McKinley Henderson, who plays Troy’s best friend Jim Bono, said Fences is timeless.

“Great writers write about the capacity of being human. The politics is just the background of our lives. The really important things are the people who are closest to us, not the people who are in some seat of power a long way away. So [the play] is always going to speak to you, whatever period you are in,” he said.

More from News

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Olympics
follow this tag on MGNOlympics

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Olympics
follow this tag on MGN
oscars

Also In News

‘MS Dhoni’ and ‘Sarabjit’ in Oscars longlist

Leisure Gallery

Italy shadow dance photo essay

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016