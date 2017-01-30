Mobile
Dulquer Salmaan in Dubai for film premiere

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s son will attend the screening of ‘Jomonte Suvisheshangal’ along with actor Mukesh on February 1

Image Credit: Supplied
Dulquer Salmaan
Tabloid
 

Malayalam actors Mukesh and Dulquer Salmaan, who play a father and son in their latest film, will be in Dubai to attend the UAE premiere of Jomonte Visheshangal on February 1.

The actors are expected to walk the red carpet at 9pm at the Galleria Cinemas at Hyatt Regency. The screening is invites-only, but fans can indulge in star spotting outside the cinemas.

Salman plays the title character in this coming-of-age drama in which he plays a son who’s isn’t a fan of taking on responsibilities in life.

Along with the actors, director Sathyan Anthikkad who’s known for his family dramas and writer Iqbal Kuttipuram will attend the screening.

