Donald Trump reacts to Oscars mix-up

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Donald Trump reacts to Oscars mix-up

The US President’s comments came after Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly presented best picture to ‘La La Land’ instead of ‘Moonlight’

Image Credit: AP
President Donald Trump speaks to a meeting of the National Governors Association, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at the White House in Washington.
Tabloid
 

President Donald Trump said on Monday the chaos that erupted at the end of the Oscars was due to Hollywood obsessing about him rather than concentrating on running a smooth show.

In an Oval Office interview with conservative website Breitbart News, Trump said Oscars organisers had taken their eyes off the ball because they “were focused so hard on politics.”

“It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars,” he told the site, which was previously managed by Steve Bannon, who now serves as Trump’s chief White House strategist.

“It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Trump’s comments came after Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly presented the best picture statuette at the climax of the ceremony to La La Land, when Moonlight was the real winner.

The mixup, which made for a chaotic end to ABC’s telecast of the show, has been described as one of the most embarrassing moments in Oscars history.

‘Very upset’

With the dust settling on the controversy, the finger of blame has settled on PricewaterhouseCoopers partner Brian Cullinan, who was responsible, along with colleague Martha Ruiz, for ensuring that each awards presenter was handed the correct envelope.

Cullinan pulled the envelope that was supposed to be for best picture winner from the wrong pile, the company said.

“He is very upset about this mistake. And it is also my mistake, our mistake and we all feel very bad,” said Tim Ryan, PwC’s US chairman, according to trade magazine Variety.

Trump had been the target of light-hearted jokes and serious derision throughout the night as Oscar-winners railed against his immigration policies.

Host Jimmy Kimmel trolled the Republican via Twitter during the live broadcast and mocked the commander-in-chief’s criticism of screen icon Meryl Streep.

“I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That’s gone, thanks to him!” Kimmel scoffed.

Trump doesn’t explain in the interview why he thinks the jokes at his expense led to the unrelated error, and it is unclear if he watched the show.

Breitbart, one of several news outlets favoured by America’s white nationalist extremist fringe, said the comments came in a lengthy interview covering health care, tax cuts, immigration and a variety of other topics.

Breitbart said the mixup came after what it called “hours of Trump-bashing by the Hollywood elites.”

“Now, the president has got the last laugh as he hammers Hollywood for its epic fail,” it added.

More from News

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Oscars
follow this tag on MGNOscars
Meryl Streep
follow this tag on MGNMeryl Streep
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Oscars
follow this tag on MGN
Meryl Streep
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

Railroad in ‘La La Land’ chugging back to life

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays