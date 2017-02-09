Mobile
Disney’s Star Wars lands to open in 2019

The five-hectare attractions to open at California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World

Image Credit: AP
Concept art of the newly announced Star Wars Land at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015. Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said that all the employees would be dressed as if they are characters in the Star Wars universe. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)
Tabloid
 

Disney CEO Bob Iger says the company will open its Star Wars-themed lands at California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World in 2019.

The five-hectare attractions were announced in 2015 and are under construction at the parks. Disney says the lands will include attractions and entertainment alongside aliens and droids. The attractions represent the parks’ largest single themed land expansion ever.

During the company’s earnings call on Tuesday, Iger also set an opening date of May 27 for the new World of AVATAR attraction at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

The Walt Disney Company is based in Burbank, California.

