Dick Van Dyke confirms part in ‘Mary Poppins’ sequel

Dick Van Dyke, the actor still best known for his dual turn as chimney sweep Bert and banker Mr Dawes in the 1964 classic Mary Poppins, has said he will feature in the forthcoming sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, he said: “This one supposedly takes place 20 years later and the kids are all grown up. It’s a great cast — Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and that guy [Lin-Manuel Miranda] from Hamilton.”

The 91-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight that he would be playing the banker’s son in the sequel, which shoots in the spring. “I’ll be going to London in the spring to do my role,” he said, “and I get to do a little song-and-dance number. I gotta be a part of it.”

The sequel is set in the 1930s and involves the now grown-up children being paid a visit by their former nanny following a bereavement. Colin Firth, Emily Mortimer, Emily Blunt and Ben Whishaw have also signed up.

The film is scheduled for release in two years’ time.