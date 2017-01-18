Dev Patel in India to shoot ‘Hotel Mumbai’

Dev Patel

Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel, who has been critically appreciated for his role in Lion, is in India shooting for his next film, Hotel Mumbai.

The film is based on the 2008 terrorist attack on the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower Hotel in Mumbai, and will be helmed by Australian director Anthony Maras.

“He is busy shooting at the moment. But he will be heading back to Los Angeles on January 23 for Oscar nominations,” added the source.

Talking about Hotel Mumbai in an earlier interview, Patel said: “When I decided to do the story on Taj, we looked past the colour and skin of the characters... [and focused on] how some of the staff went over and above to protect their guests in times of terror.”

Lion, based on Saroo Brierley’s best-selling autobiography A Long Way Home, is a true story about an Indian boy who falls asleep on a train only to wake up and realise he is miles away from home in a strange land where he does not speak the language. He experiences many challenges before getting adopted by a couple in Australia. Years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

The drama also stars Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, besides Indian actors Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Priyanka Bose and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It also features Indian child actor Sunny Pawar. It is directed by Garth Davis.

Saroo will arrive in India on January 31 for the special premiere in Mumbai, hosted by the Australian High Commission in India.

He will also be doing book reading sessions, and will visit the orphanage where he was adopted from.