‘Dangal’ gets a virtual reality making-of film

Produced by filmmaker Anand Gandhi, the film gives audiences an insider’s view of the shoot

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

A virtual making-of film of Aamir Khan’s latest release Dangal — which has set the box office on fire — lets fans experience the sets of the film first hand.

The makers of the film have collaborated with filmmaker Anand Gandhi, who has produced the new virtual reality (VR) film, giving audiences an insider’s view on how the movie was created.

Khan allowed special access to the ElseVR team to follow him on location in Haryana and Mumbai for a VR film, which is already finding eyeballs in the online space.

The film allows you to feel what it’s like to be a part of the film crew and see everything from a first-person perspective.

From dance rehearsals to the sets being built to Khan’s workout regime, the experience gives viewers an all-access pass into the Dangal team’s life.

Gandhi’s Memesys has been designing high-end VR experiences for over a year now. Their VR magazine is scheduled to launch next month.

