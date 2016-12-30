‘Dangal’ approaches Rs2 billion mark

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal has minted more than Rs1.97 billion (Dh106.8 million) at the box office in its opening week, inching close to the Rs2 billion mark. It has surpassed what Salman Khan-starrer Sultan, 2016’s highest grosser, collected in its first week.

Sultan, which reportedly registered a Rs3 billion collection in India, had made Rs1.8 billion in the first week.

Dangal, which released on December 23 in India (December 22 in the UAE), wass expected to cross the Rs2 billion mark on Friday, read a statement issued on behalf of Disney India, which has backed the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

The movie has tugged at the heartstrings of audiences for its powerful portrayal of the tale of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

