Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong film in October 2018

‘First Man’ focuses on astronaut in the years 1961-1969 and follows Nasa’s race to land a man on the moon

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Damien Chazelle poses for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Universal Pictures on Tuesday, March 7, dated Chazelle’s “First Man,” starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, for October 12, 2018. The release date will return Chazelle to the heart of awards season with the follow-up to his musical sensation, "La La Land." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Tabloid
 

La La Land director Damien Chazelle may have just finished one Oscar season, but he appears headed for another.

Universal Pictures on Tuesday dated Chazelle’s First Man, starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, for October 12, 2018. The release date will return Chazelle to the heart of awards season with the follow-up to his musical sensation.

First Man focuses on Armstrong in the years 1961-1969 and follows Nasa’s race to land a man on the moon. The script, based on James R. Hansen’s book, is written by Spotlight scribe Josh Singer.

The 32-year-old Chazelle became the youngest to ever win best director at the Academy Awards. La La Land, which has made nearly $400 million (Dh1.4 billion) globally, took home six Oscars.

