Chewbacca roars out ‘Silent Night’: A new Christmas classic?

A website’s re-mixed audio of the Wookie’s grunts and growls with clips from several ‘Star Wars’ films has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube

Image Credit: AFP
A person dressed as Chewbacca of Star Wars hugs a child at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on the first day of the European release of Star Wars Rogue One.
Tabloid
 

Chewbacca is no Bing Crosby, but the Wookie’s rendition of Silent Night is adding some Star Wars flair to the Christmas classic.

The site How It Should Have Ended re-mixed audio of Chewie’s grunts and growls with clips from several Star Wars films to create a video that has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube.

(For added comedy, turn on YouTube’s closed captions.)

The parody song was first created as a joke in 1999 by web designer Scott Anderson, who writes on his website that he made it for a parody Christmas album, Christmas With Chewbacca.

The song has made the rounds online for several years.

