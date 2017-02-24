Mobile
Bollyood slams CBFC for ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ block

Eminent filmmakers, like Shyam Benegal and Sudhir Mishra say the board has no right to stop talented and young directors from showcasing their work

Image Credit: IANS
Kolkata: Filmmaker Shyam Benegal attends a session on `Coding and Decoding - The Netaji Mystery` during 40th International Kolkata Book Fair in Kolkata on Feb 5, 2016. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)
Tabloid
 

Filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Sudhir Mishra, Neeraj Ghaywan among others have criticised the censor board’s decision to refuse certificate to Praksha Jha’s production Lipstick Under My Burkha.

The film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, was denied certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for allegedly being “lady oriented” and containing “abusive words”.

Taking an aim at the CBFC, Benegal said, “The censor board should certify the film not censor it. I’m against censorship of movies, to stop any film from being released is not justifiable.”

“What right does anybody have to stop imaginative, young talented directors like Alankrita from exhibiting her film. The point is not whether you (CBFC) like it or not. The youth has a right to express themselves,” questioned Mishra.

Masaan director Ghaywan rallied support for Shrivastava and tweeted, “@alankrita601’s film #LipstickUnderMyBurkha that won an award for gender equality is being mansplained over being ‘Lady oriented’. Irony!”

“I condemn the denial of #CensorCertificate to @prakashjha27’s film #LipstickUndermyBurkha. Its an act of arrogance by Pahalaj Nihalani,” filmmaker Ashoke Pandit posted on Twitter.

“‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, with a fantastic trailer, already won an award on Gender Equality at @MumbaiFilmFest. The film will go to FCAT, win the case. GOI will promise to change CBFC, some gullible folks will celebrate & then.NOTHING. REPEAT till infinity,” posted screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grove on Twitter.

Actress Dia Mirza tweeted: “News agencies need to stop calling it the ‘Censor’ board. It is a ‘Certification’ board. The CBFC is confused as is.”

Lipstick Under My Burkha; an award winning film by Alankrita Shrivastava refused a Certificate for these unfathomable reasons,” actress Renuka Shahane wrote.

Sharing a screen shot of the CBFC’s letter in which the reasons of the denial are listed, Farhan Akhtar tweeted: “Below is the reason CBFC listed for denying #LipstickUnderMyBurkha a release. Keep your barf bag ready”.

Lipstick Under My Burkha stars Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur, Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey and Shashank Arora.

