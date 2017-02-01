Berlin film festival to reflect ‘daily apocalypse’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Berlin film festival to reflect ‘daily apocalypse’

The choice of movies aims to show that diversity beats monotony, and tackles issues such as persecution of homosexuals and racial discrimination

Image Credit: AFP
Berlinale Director Dieter Kosslick shows festival's merchandise during a press conference prior to the 67th Berlinale film festival in Berlin on January 31, 2017.
Tabloid
 

This year’s Berlin International Film Festival will reflect the dark chaos of the modern world and deliver a timely commentary on events in the United States, but viewers will also be able to enjoy plenty of lighter moments, its director said on Tuesday.

“Despite all of the resentment in the world, it is a conciliatory and life-affirming programme in the sense that the artists describe the daily apocalypse in which we have found ourselves, also in a visual way, but not without humour and...

they don’t describe it without an exit route,” Dieter Kosslick told reporters.

“Our Berlinale programme is also an answer to the kind of brainless, simple stories that we’re hearing from across the pond that take your breath away and leave you thinking: this just can’t be true!”

While Kosslick did not mention the name of US President Donald Trump, who has provoked an international uproar by suspending travel to the United States by citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, he said this year’s line-up was “protest enough”.

The choice of movies aims to show that diversity beats monotony, and tackles issues such as persecution of homosexuals and discrimination against racial minorities, he added.

Stars expected to attend the 67th edition of the Berlinale, which runs from February 9 to February 19, include Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Robert Pattinson, Penelope Cruz, Catherine Deneuve and Sienna Miller.

More from News

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

‘Jolly LLB 2’ plea heads to India’s top court

Leisure Gallery

Bull racing offers welcome distraction

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa