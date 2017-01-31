Mobile
‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer shows romance bloom

Emma Watson plays Belle in Disney’s live-action remake of the much-loved fantasy film

Tabloid
 

Actress Emma Watson twirls on the dance floor as heroine Belle in Disney’s latest glimpse of its upcoming live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, the romantic fantasy film’s final trailer ahead of its March release.

The Harry Potter star joins Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens, who plays the Beast, as well as Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci in the film, a remake of Disney’s popular 1991 animated movie.

The trailer, released on Tuesday, follows Belle as she is imprisoned by a beast in his large castle. She meets and becomes friends with its staff members, such as Lumiere the candelabra, voiced by McGregor, and gradually warms to the beast.

In a nod to a key scene in the animated movie, Belle and the Beast are seen dancing together in the trailer, which also features the film’s titular song.

Beauty and the Beast hits cinemas worldwide from March 15.

