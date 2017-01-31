Akshay Kumar in Dubai to promote ‘Jolly LLB 2’ this weekend

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will interact with his fans at the film-themed Bollywood Parks Dubai on February 4 at the stage outside Raj Mahal Theatre.

The actor, who plays an abrasive-but-compassionate lawyer in his next comedy Jolly LLB 2 releasing in the UAE on February 9, will promote his film during his UAE visit.

Two weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan was at the same venue to promote his film Raees.

Kumar, who recently began a campaign to help the widows and families of the Indian Armed Forces, is no stranger to the UAE and often comes to this city to talk up his films.