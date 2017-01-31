Akshay Kumar in Dubai to promote ‘Jolly LLB 2’ this weekend

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Akshay Kumar in Dubai to promote ‘Jolly LLB 2’ this weekend

The action hero will meet his fans in the UAE at the Bollywood Parks Dubai on Saturday evening

Image Credit: IANS
Akshay Kumar
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will interact with his fans at the film-themed Bollywood Parks Dubai on February 4 at the stage outside Raj Mahal Theatre.

The actor, who plays an abrasive-but-compassionate lawyer in his next comedy Jolly LLB 2 releasing in the UAE on February 9, will promote his film during his UAE visit.

Two weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan was at the same venue to promote his film Raees.

Kumar, who recently began a campaign to help the widows and families of the Indian Armed Forces, is no stranger to the UAE and often comes to this city to talk up his films.

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGNAkshay Kumar

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

Berlin festival to reflect ‘daily apocalypse’

Leisure Gallery

Fancy a unique underwater dinner in Brussels?

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis