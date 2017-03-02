Academy apologises for in memoriam mistake

FILE - In this May 1, 2009, file photo, Australian producer Jan Chapman attends a press conference for the film 'Bright Star' during the 62nd International film festival in Cannes, southern France. Chapman tells Variety that she is "alive and well" despite her photo’s inclusion in the “In Memoriam” tribute at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologised to the Australian movie producer it incorrectly showed during Sunday’s Oscars in memoriam reel. In a statement on Wednesday, the film academy extended “our deepest apologies” to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the tribute instead of Chapman’s colleague and friend, the late Janet Patterson. Chapman had said she was “devastated” by the error. Patterson, an Australian costume designer and four-time Oscar nominee (The Piano, Bright Star), died in October last year. Patterson and Chapman worked together on The Piano. The academy also updated the in memoriam reel on the website for the Oscars.