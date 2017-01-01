Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ makes Rs2.2b in India
Actor Aamir Khan’s latest film Dangal has made Rs2.2 billion (Dh118 million) after eight days at the Indian box office.
The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Walt Disney Pictures. It is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Khan) and his wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita, who are played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.
The movie, which released in India on December 23, made a record amount on the eighth day in India by earning Rs185.9 million.
In the overseas market, Dangal crossed the $18 million (Dh66 million) mark.