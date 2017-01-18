UAE cinema listings: January 19 - January 25

Abu Dhabi

Al Mariah Cinema Abu Dhabi

Dangal (Hindi) 16.45, 22.45

Bairavaa (Tamil) 17.00, 21.00, 23.00

NEW! Ballerina 11.30, 13.30, 17.45, 21.45

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 11.45, 13.45, 16.00, 18.00, 20.30, 22.30, 00.30, 2.00

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 11.30, 14.15, 17.30, 00.15

Khaidi No. 150 (Telugu) 10.30, 13.15, 19.45

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 11.30, 14.00, 20.00

Patriot's Day 11.30, 13.45, 16.30, 19.30, 22.15, 1.00

Surf's Up 2: Wave Mania 15.30, 19.45

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 13.30, 14.00, 14.30, 15.30, 16.15, 17.00, 17.30, 18.15, 19.45, 20.30, 20.45, 22.00, 22.30, 23.00, 23.30, 00.15, 1.00, 1.30

Cine Royal Dalma Mall

Assassin's Creed 20.45, 23.00

Bairavaa (Tamil) 19.20, 22.35

NEW! Ballerina 10.45, 12.45, 14.45, 16.45, 18.45

Dangal (Hindi) 10.30, 13.35, 16.45, 19.55, 23.00

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 10.10, 13.20, 16.30, 19.40, 22.45

NEW! Mantaka Mahzoura (Arabic) 11.30, 13.30, 15.45, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 23.55

Patriot's Day 10.30, 13.10, 15.50, 18.35, 21.20, 23.59

Sing 10.30, 12.45, 15.00, 17.10

Surf's Up 2: Wave Mania 10.15, 12.15, 14.15, 16.15, 18.15

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 11.45, 14.00, 16.15, 18.30, 20.35, 22.45

The Family Fang 10.00, 12.15, 14.30, 16.45, 19.00, 21.15, 23.30

The Great Wall 11.30, 13.45, 16.00, 18.15, 20.30, 22.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 14.15, 16.00, 17.15, 18.15, 28.45, 19.30, 20.15, 20.30, 21.45, 22.30, 22.45, 23.50

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (Hindi) 12.00, 16.30, 21.00

Cine Royal Deerfields

NEW! Ballerina 10.45, 12.45, 14.45, 16.45, 18.45

Dangal (Hindi) 12.50, 18.45, 22.45

NEW! Mantaka Mahzoura (Arabic) 11.30, 13.30, 15.45, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 23.55

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 10.10, 16.00, 22.00

Patriot's Day 16.30, 20.45, 21.30, 23.30

Sing 11.00, 13.15, 15.30, 17.45, 20.00

Surf's Up 2: Wave Mania 10.15, 12.15, 14.15, 16.15, 18.35, 20.35

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 11.45, 14.00, 16.15, 18.30, 20.35, 22.45

The Family Fang 10.00, 12.15, 14.30, 16.45, 19.00, 21.15, 23.30

The Great Wall 19.15, 22.15, 00.05, 00.25

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.15, 11.00, 12.00, 12.30, 13.15, 14.15, 14.45, 15.30, 16.00, 16.30, 17.00, 17.15, 18.15, 18.45, 19.15, 19.30, 20.30, 20.00, 21.00, 21.30, 21.45, 22.45, 23.15, 23.45, 23.59

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (Hindi) 17.45, 22.15

Cine Royal Khalidiyah

Bairavaa (Tamil) 16.45 20.10 23.30

NEW! Ballerina 10.45 12.45 14.45 16.45 18.45

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 13.15 16.15

Khaidi No.150 (Telegu) 12.30 17.25 22.10

NEW! Mantaka Mahzoura (Arabic) 10.30 15.30 20.20

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 12.30 16.50 21.10

The Family Fang 10.00 12.15 14.30 20.45 23.00

The Great Wall 10.15 14.35 18.55 23.15

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.15 11.15 12.00 12.30 13.30 13.45 14.40 14.15 15.45 16.00 16.30 16.50 18.00 18.15 18.45 19.10 20.10 20.30 21.00 21.20 22.20 22.45 23.15 23.35 24.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (Hindi) 10.00 18.30 21.40 23.59

Cine Royal Ruwais Mall

Bairavaa (Tamil) 13.30 20.00

NEW! Ballerina 10.00 12.00 14.00 16.00 18.00

Drama 16.45 18.30

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 16.30 22.45

Khaidi No.150 (Telegu) 10.30 19.45

The Warriors Gate 23.30

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.15 12.30 14.45 17.00 19.15 21.30 23.45

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (Hindi) 11.15 13.30 15.45 18.00 20.15 22.30

Novo Cinemas Abu Dhabi Mall

NEW! Ballerina 10.00, 11.50, 13.40, 15.30, 17.20

La La Land 13.00, 18.00, 20.30, 23.00

Patriot's Day 10.30, 15.30

Patriot's Day 21.10, 11.45

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 11.00, 12.40, 14.20, 16.00, 17.40, 19.20

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 19.10, 21.35, 23.59

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 11.20, 12.00, 12.20, 13.40, 14.15, 14.40, 16.00, 16.30, 17.00, 18.20, 18.45, 19.20, 20.40, 21.00, 21.40, 23.00, 23.30, 24.00

Novo Cinemas Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

NEW! Ballerina 11.00, 12.50, 14.40, 16.30, 18.20

NEW! Mantakah Mahzoura (Arabic) 20.10, 22.00, 23.45

Patriot's Day 14.30, 19.00, 23.30

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 10.00, 16.30, 21.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 11.20, 12.20, 13.40, 14.40, 16.00, 17.00, 18.20, 19.20, 20.40, 21.40, 23.00, 24.00

Novo Cinemas World Trade Centre

NEW! Ballerina 10.20, 12.10, 14.00, 15.50, 17.40

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu), 12.00, 15.00, 18.00, 21.00, 24.00

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam), 11.30, 14.30, 17.30, 20.30, 23.35

La La Land 11.00, 16.00, 19.30, 21.00

NEW! Mantakah Mahzoura (Arabic), 10.00, 11.45

Patriot's Day 13.30, 18.30, 23.30

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 10.00, 14.00, 18.00, 22.00, 24.00

The Family Fang 11.55, 15.55, 19.55

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 11.20, 12.20, 13.30, 13.40, 14.40, 16.00, 17.00, 18.20, 18.30, 19.20, 20.40, 21.00, 21.40, 23.00, 23.30, 24.00

Star Oscar Al Raha

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 12.00, 14.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 24.00

The Family Fang 12.00, 16.00, 20.00, 00.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 13.10, 14.00, 17.30, 18.00, 21.50, 22.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D) 11.00, 15.20, 19.40, 24.00

Vox Cinemas Marina Mall

Assassin's Creed 18.00, 23.05

Bairavaa (Tamil) 11.15

NEW! B 10.00, 12.00, 14.05, 16.05, 18.10

Moana 12.15

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 20.15, 20.30

Patriot's Day 10.00, 12.50, 15.35, 18.20, 21.05, 23.45

Sing 11.00, 13.20, 15.40

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.15, 14.45

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 16.45, 19.00, 21.15, 23.30

The Great Wall 11.00, 13.30, 16.00, 18.30, 21.00, 23.30

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 9.45, 10.30, 11.00, 11.15, 12.15, 13.00, 13.45, 14.30, 14.45, 15.30, 16.15, 17.15, 18.00, 19.00, 19.45, 20.30, 21.30, 0.00

Vox Cinemas Nation Towers Abu Dhabi

A Monster Calls 13.50, 20.50

Assassin's Creed 10.45, 13.15, 17.45, 23.20

La La Land 17.05, 20.00, 12.15, 17.10, 19.50

NEW! Mantaka Mahzoura (Arabic) 12.45, 17.00, 21.15

Patriot's Day 11.30, 15.50, 18.30, 21.15, 22.30, 23.50

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 10.50

Sing 11.30, 16.10, 18.30

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 11.00, 13.00, 15.00

The Family Fang 10.30, 14.40, 19.00, 23.10

The Great Wall 11.10, 13.20, 15.15, 15.40, 17.55, 20.10, 20.40, 22.25, 0.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 11.00, 11.30, 13.00, 13.30, 14.00, 14.10, 15.30, 16.00, 16.30, 16.40, 18.30, 19.00, 19.15, 21.30, 21.40, 22.30, 23.50, 00.15

Vox Cinemas Yas Mall

A Monster Calls 10.45, 13.15, 15.45, 18.15, 20.45, 23.15

Assassin's Creed 12.30, 15.15, 18.00, 20.45, 23.30

NEW! Ballerina 10.00, 12.05, 14.10, 16.15, 18.20

Collateral Beauty 10.00, 00.10

Dangal (Hindi) 10.30, 16.55, 23.15

Friend Request 24.00

La La Land 12.30, 15.15, 18.00, 20.30, 20.45, 23.30

NEW! Mantaka Mahzoura (Arabic) 19.20, 21.20, 23.30

Moana 12.30, 15.00, 17.30, 20.10, 22.40

Ozzy: Fast & Fury 11.25, 15.55, 20.00

Passengers 12.30, 15.15, 17.55, 20.35, 23.15

Patriot's Day 12.30, 15.15, 18.00, , 20.45, 23.30

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 14.00, 20.25

Sing 11.30, 14.00, 16.30, 19.00, 21.30

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 11.15, 13.15, 15.15, 17.15

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 10.45, 13.00, 15.15, 17.30, 19.45, 22.00, 00.15

The Family Fang 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30, 23.00,

The Founder 20.30, 23.00

The Great Wall 10.45, 11.30, 13.10, 14.00, 15.30, 16.30, 18.00, 19.00, 21.30, 23.15, 0.00

Trolls 13.40, 17.50

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 9.30, 10.30, 11.00, 11.30, 12.00, 12.30, 13.00, 13.30, 15.00, 15.30, 16.00, 16.30, 17.00, 17.30, 18.30, 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.30, 22.00, 22.30, 23.00, 23.30, 0.30, 1.00

Star Al Wahda

A Monster Calls 10.50, 15.10, 19.30, 23.50

Bairavaa (Tamil) 11.30, 14.40, 17.50

NEW! Ballerina 10.00, 12.00, 13.50, 15.40, 17.30, 19.30,

Dangal (Hindi) 14.30, 20.30

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 10.30, 13.30, 16.30, 19.30, 22.30

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 21.00, 00.00

NEW! Mantakah Mahzoura (Arabic) 11.00, 13.30, 16.00, 18.30, 21.00, 23.30

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 11.30, 17.30, 23.40

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 24.00

The Family Fang 21.30, 23.40

The Great Wall 13.00, 17.20, 21.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 12.10, 13.10, 14.20, 16.30, 17.30, 18.40, 20.50, 21.50, 23.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D) 11.00, 15.20, 19.40, 24.00

Ajman

Vox Cinemas Ajman City Centre

Bairavaa (Tamil) 16.50, 20.25, 24.00

Dangal (Hindi) 12.15, 16.00, 19.40, 23.15

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 10.00, 22.00

Moana 10.00, 14.45, 19.35,

Patriot's Day 16.20, 21.25

Renovation 14.00

Sing 12.20, 17.10

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 12.00, 14.10, 16.15

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 18.20, 20.35, 22.50, 1.00

The Great Wall 11.30, 14.00, 19.05, 00.10

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.30, 11.30, 12.15, 13.00, 14.00, 14.45, 15.30, 16.40, 17.15, 18.15, 19.00, 19.45, 20.45, 21.30, 22.15, 23.15, 24.00

Al Ain

Star Oscar Al Foah

A Monster Calls 10.50, 15.10, 19.30, 23.50

NEW! Ballerina 10.00, 12.00, 13.50, 15.40, 17.30, 19.30

Patriot's Day 12.00, 16.30, 21.00

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 12.00, 14.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 24.00

The Family Fang 21.30, 23.40

The Great Wall 13.00, 17.20, 21.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 11.00, 13.10, 15.20, 17.30, 19.40, 21.50, 24.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D) 10.00, 14.30, 19.00, 23.30

Star Bawadi

A Monster Calls 10.00, 14.40, 19.20, 24.00

Bairavaa (Tamil) 11.30, 14.40, 17.50

NEW! Ballerina 10.00, 12.00, 13.50, 15.40, 17.30, 19.30

Dangal (Hindi) 12.00, 15.00, 18.00, 21.00, 24.00

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 10.30, 13.30, 16.30, 19.30, 22.30

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 21.00, 24.00

La La Land 12.10, 16.50, 21.30

NEW! Mantakah Mahzoura (Arabic) 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 24.00

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 10.30, 13.10, 15.50, 18.30, 21.10, 23.55

Patriot's Day 11.00, 13.30, 16.00, 18.30, 21.00, 23.30

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 24.00

The Family Fang 21.30, 23.40

The Great Wall 11.30, 13.30, 15.30, 17.30, 19.30, 21.30, 23.35

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.30, 11.00, 12.40, 13.10, 14.50, 15.20, 17.00, 17.30, 19.10, 19.40, 21.20, 21.50, 23.30, 00.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D) 10.00, 12.10, 14.20, 16.30, 18.40, 20.50, 23.00

Star Cineplex

A Monster Calls 11.00, 15.20, 19.40, 24.00

Patriot's Day 13.00, 17.30, 00.15

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 20.00, 22.00, 24.00

The Great Wall 13.10, 17.30, 22.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 11.00, 12.45, 15.00, 15.30, 19.30, 20.15, 21.45, 22.15, 00.15

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D) 11.00, 17.15

Oscar Barari

A Monster Calls 10.50, 15.10, 19.30, 23.50

Patriot's Day 12.00, 16.30, 21.00

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 12.00, 14.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 24.00

The Great Wall , 13.00, 17.20, 21.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 11.00, 13.10, 15.20, 17.30, 19.40, 21.50, 24.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D), 10.00, 14.30, 19.00, 23.30

Dubai

Cinemacity

A Monster Calls 22.00, 00.15

NEW! Ballerina 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00

Dangal (Hindi) 19.00, 22.20

NEW! Mantaka Mahzoura (Arabic) 17.50, 20.00, 22.10, 00.20

Ozzy: Fast & Fury 12.50, 13.50, 15.50

Patriot's Day 11.05, 13.40, 16.15, 18.50, 21.25, 24.00

Sing 12.40, 14.50

Surf's Up 2: Wave Mania 11.00, 13.00, 15.00, 17.00

The Great Wall 11.00, 13.10, 15.20, 17.30, 19.40, 21.50, 24.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 11.00, 13.10, 14.20, 15.20, 16.30, 17.30, 18.40, 19.40, 20.50, 21.50, 23.00, 24.00,

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D) 17.00, 19.10, 21.20, 23.30

Novo Cinecity

Bairavaa (Tamil) 10.00, 13.10, 16.20

NEW! Ballerina 10.45, 12.40, 14.30, 16.20, 18.10

Dangal 12.40, 17.20, 18.25, 20.25, 23.59

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 11.45, 14.40, 17.35, 20.30, 23.30

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 11.40, 14.45, 17.45, 20.45, 23.45

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 10.00, 15.45, 21.25

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 20.10, 22.00, 23.45

The Great Wall 19.30, 21.40, 23.45

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 10.45, 11.20, 12.20, 13.00, 13.40, 14.40, 15.10, 16.00, 17.00, 18.20, 19.20, 20.40, 21.40, 23.00, 23.30, 24.00

Novo Dragon Mart

Bairavaa (Tamil) 10.10, 13.30, 16.50, 20.10, 23.30

NEW! Ballerina 10.30, 12.20, 14.10, 16.00, 17.50

Dangal 10.30, 13.40, 16.50, 20.00, 23.10

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 10.45, 13.45, 16.45, 19.45, 22.45

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 10.00, 13.05, 16.10, 19.15, 22.20

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 17.50, 20.40, 23.30

Patriot's Day 10.00, 14.35, 19.10, 23.45

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.30, 12.20, 14.10, 16.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 12.05, 16.05, 20.05, 00.05

The Family Fang 10.00, 14.00, 18.00, 22.00

The Great Wall 12.30, 17.05, 21.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 10.30, 11.15, 12.20, 12.50, 13.35, 14.40, 15.10, 15.55, 17.00, 17.30, 18.15, 19.50, 19.20, 20.35, 21.40, 22.10, 22.55, 00.00, 00.30

Novo Festival City

A Monster Calls 10.00, 14.50, 19.40

NEW! Ballerina 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00

Dangal 12.10, 17.30, 23.00

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 10.30, 13.30, 16.30, 19.30, 22.30

La La Land 11.30, 12.10, 16.45, 17.00, 21.15, 21.50, 00.20

Patriot's Day 10.00, 12.40, 15.20, 18.00, 20.40, 23.20

Sing 12.00, 16.00, 20.00

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 14.00, 18.00, 22.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 20.00, 22.00, 24.00

The Family Fang 10.00, 15.20, 20.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 10.30, 11.00, 11.30, 12.00, 12.20, 12.50, 13.20, 13.50, 14.15, 14.50, 15.10, 14.40, 15.40, 16.10, 17.00, 17.30, 17.50, 18.00, 18.30, 19.20, 19.30, 19.50, 20.20, 20.50, 21.00, 21.40, 22.10, 22.40, 23.15, 23.40, 00.00, 00.10, 00.30

Novo Megaplex

A Monster Calls 10.00, 12.20, 14.40, 17.00, 19.20, 21.40, 23.59

Assassin's Creed 21.30, 23.00

Bairavaa (Tamil) 13.20, 20.00

NEW! Ballerina 10.10, 12.00, 13.50, 15.40, 17.30, 19.20

Dangal 11.30, 14.40, 17.50, 21.00, 24.10

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 11.30, 12.00, 14.30, 15.00, 17.30, 18.00, 20.30, 21.00, 23.30, 23.59

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 11.00, 14.10, 17.20, 20.30, 23.40

Khaidi No. 150 (Telugu) 10.00, 16.40, 23.20

La La Land 12.00, 14.30, 17.00, 19.30, 22.00, 24.30

NEW! Mantakah Mahzoura (Arabic) 11.00, 12.50, 14.40, 16.30, 18.20, 20.10, 22.00, 23.50

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 11.10, 13.50, 16.30, 19.10, 21.50, 00.30

Passengers 10.20, 12.40

Patriot's Day 12.00, 14.30, 17.00, 19.30, 22.00, 00.30

Sing 10.20, 12.20, 14.20, 16.20, 18.20, 20.20

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.30, 12.20, 14.10, 16.00, 17.50, 19.40

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 23.59

The Family Fang 11.00, 13.10, 15.20, 17.30, 19.40, 21.50, 23.59

The Great Wall 21.30, 22.00, 23.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 10.30, 11.00, 12.00, 12.20, 15.50, 13.00, 13.20, 14.20, 14.40, 15.10, 15.30, 13.40, 16.40, 17.00, 17.30, 18.00, 19.00, 19.20, 19.50, 20.20, 21.00, 21.20, 21.40, 22.10, 22.40, 23.30, 23.40, 00.00, 00.30, 1.00

Reel Cinemas Dubai Mall

Assassin's Creed 20.10, 1.00

NEW! Ballerina 10.20, 11.20, 13.20, 15.20

NEW! Guppy 18.1

La La Land 14.00, 16.20, 20.00, 21.20

NEW! Mantaka Mahzoura 21.30, 1.30

OK Jaanu 13.00, 21.20

Passengers 17.45, 22.35

Patriot's Day 11.00, 12.00, 16.50, 17.00, 19.40, 22.25, 23.10, 1.10, 1.45

Sing 11.00, 13.10, 15.35

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 11.00, 12.20, 14.20, 17.20

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 19.25, 23.25, 00.15

The Great Wall 14.40, 19.00, 24.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.20, 11.20, 11.40, 12.00, 12.20, 12.40, 13.00, 13.40, 13.45, 14.20, 14.45, 15.00, 15.25, 15.50, 16.00, 16.15, 16.40, 17.10, 17.25, 17.50, 18.20, 18.40, 19.00, 19.35, 19.50, 20.20, 20.40, 21.10, 21.20, 22.00, 22.15, 22.45, 23.00, 11.40, 00.25, 00.40, 1.10, 1.20, 2.00, 2.10, 2.20

Reel Cinemas Dubai Marina Mall

NEW! Ballerina 11.50, 13.50, 15.50

La La Land 14.30, 18.00, 20.45

Passengers 18.30, 23.20

Patriot's Day 17.10, 19.50, 22.30, 23.30

Sing 12.10, 14.20

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 11.00, 12.30, 13.10, 15.15, 16.30

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 11.10, 12.00, 13.30, 14.20, 15.50, 16.40, 17.20, 18.10, 19.00, 19.40, 20.30, 21.20, 21.00, 22.00, 22.50, 23.40, 00.20

Vox Cinemas Burjuman

Assassin's Creed 19.00, 21.45, 00.30

Bairavaa (Tamil) 10.00, 13.35, 15.00, 17.10, 20.50, 00.30

Dangal (Hindi) 9.40, 11.00, 12.00, 13.15, 16.00, 16.45, 19.40, 20.15, 23.15, 23.45

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 10.30, 13.50, 17.05, 20.25, 23.45

Khaidi No. 150 (Telugu) 11.15, 14.30, 17.45, 21.00, 00.20

La La Land 14.45, 20.45

Moana 11.0, 16.00, 21.00

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 12.00, 15.00, 18.00, 21.00, 00.00

Passengers 11.30

Sing 13.30, 18.30

The Great Wall 16.15, 18.15, 18.45, 21.15, 23.40, 00.20

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 09.45, 10.45, 11.30, 12.15, 12.45, 13.15, 14.00, 14.45, 15.15, 15.45, 16.30, 17.15, 17.45, 18.15, 19.00, 19.45, 20.15, 20.45, 21.30, 22.15, 22.45, 23.15, 0.00, 0.45

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (Hindi) 11.10, 13.45

Vox Cineplex Grand Hyatt

Assassin's Creed 11.30, 21.40, 00.15

Bairavaa (Tamil) 11.00, 12.50, 14.45, 18.30, 19.50, 22.15,

Dangal (Hindi) 10.30, 14.00, 16.30, 17.30, 21.00, 23.30, 00.35

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 11.20, 14.40, 18.00, 21.20, 00.35

Kattapana (Malayalam) 14.00, 14.15, 20.10, 20.15

Moana 14.10, 16.40, 19.10

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 10.55, 17.10, 23.30

Passengers 11.30, 17.30, 23.30

Patriot's Day 12.00, 15.00, 17.50, 20.45, 23.30

The Great Wall 11.55, 14.25, 16.55, 19.25, 21.55, 00.15

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 10.30, 11.00, 12.30, 15.30, 16.00, 17.30, 18.00, 18.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00, 22.30, 23.00, 23.30, 1.00, 2.00

Vox Cinemas Deira City Centre

A Monster Calls 10.20, 18.00

Assassin's Creed 18.35, 21.10, 23.45

Bairavaa (Tamil) 10.15, 12.00, 13.55, 17.35, 21.15, 23.15, 00.55

NEW! Ballerina 11.30, 13.40, 15.10, 17.15, 19.20, 9.45, 13.15, 14.15, 16.45, .17.45, 20.15, 21.30, 23.45

Dangal (Hindi) 9.45, 13.15, 14.15, 16.45, 17.45, 20.15, 21.30, 23.45

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 11.00, 14.15, 17.30, 20.45, 23.569

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 10.00, 23.20

Kattapana (Malayalam) 12.00, 15.45, 19.00, 20.20, 22.15, 23.30

La La Land 15.10, 16.15, 19.15, 20.30

Moana 15.45, 18.15, 20.45

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 10.45, 13.45, 16.45, 19.45, 22.45

Passengers 16.00, 21.25, 23.55

Patriot's Day 11.10, 13.55, 16.40, 19.25, 22.10, 00.55

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 13.30

Shakuntala (Nepali) 10.25, 13.10, 23.10

Sing 11.00, 13.25, 15.45, 18.10, 20.35

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 16.15, 18.20

The Great Wall 11.25, 13.00, 13.55, 16.25, 18.45, 21.15, 22.45, 23.45

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.30, 11.00, 11.30, 11.40, 12.00, 12.15, 13.00, 13.30, 14.00, 14.30, 14.45, 15.30, 16.00, 16.30, 17.00, 17.15, 19.00, 19.30, 19.45, 20.30, 21.00, 21.30, 22.00, 22.15, 23.00, 23.30, 23.59, 00.45, 1.30

Vox Cinemas Mall of the Emirates

A Monster Calls 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30

Arrival 18.45, 00.05

Assassin's Creed 12.00, 14.40, 17.20, 20.00, 21.10, 22.40, 1.15

NEW! Ballerina 10.20, 12.30, 14.40, 16.50, 19.00

Collateral Beauty 11.00, 00.30

Dangal (Hindi) 10.00, 13.30, 17.05, 20.45, 00.15

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 10.00, 13.00

Friend Request 19.00, 1.00

Hacksaw Ridge 15.50, 23.35, 1.10

La La Land 10.10, 11.50, 14.50, 17.45, 20.40, 23.30

Lion 16.00, 21.25

NEW! Mantaka Mahzoura (Arabic) 10.40, 11.20, 0.40

Moana 9.30, 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30, 23.00

Office Christmas Party 13.20, 21.10

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 10.00, 00.45

Ozzy: Fast & Fury 11.15, 13.20, 15.25

Passengers 13.10, 15.45, 18.25, 21.10, 23.30

Patriot's Day 10.15, 13.00, 15.45, 18.30, 21.15, 0.00

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 10.30, 13.25, 16.30, 19.25, 22.20

Sing 9.30, 12.00, 14.30, 17.00, 19.30, 22.00

Snow White's New Adventure 12.30, 16.45

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 12.10, 14.15, 16.20, 18.25, 20.30

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 13.00, 15.15, 17.30, 19.45, 22.00, 00.15

The Family Fang 10.00, 12.30, 15.00, 17.30, 20.00, 22.30

The Founder 17.30, 22.45

The Great Wall 11.00, 13.30, 13.45, 16.0, 16.15, 18.30, 21.00, 23.30, 23.15

Trolls 18.45, 21.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 9.00, 10.00, 10.15, 10.45, 11.30, 11.45, 12.30, 13.15, 14.00, 14.15, 14.30, 15.00, 15.45, 16.30, 16.45, 17.30, 18.15, 19.00, 19.15, 20.00, 21.30, 21.45, 22.30, 23.15, 0.00, 0.15, 1.00, 1.30

Vox Cinemas Mercato Mall

A Monster Calls 10.30, 19.50

Bairavaa (Tamil) 0.35

NEW! Ballerina 17.45, 12.15, 14.20

Dangal (Hindi) 19.45

La La Land 10.15, 17.20, 20.10, 23.00

Ozzy: Fast & Fury 9.45, 11.50, 13.55, 16.05

Patriot's Day 11.45, 14.30, 17.10, 19.10

Sing 12.55, 15.20

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 13.10, 15.15

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 18.10, 20.20, 22.30

The Great Wall 10.00, 16.25, 18.45, 21.05, 21.30

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.30, 11.30, 13.00, 14.00, 15.30, 16.30, 17.55, 18.55, 20.25, 21.20, 22.15, 23.50, 0.40

Vox Cinemas Mirdif City Centre

A Monster Calls 9.45, 20.00, 22.30, 23.55

NEW! Ballerina 10.00, 12.10, 14.20, 16.25

Dangal (Hindi) 12.15, 15.45, 19.15, 22.45, 1.00

La La Land 21.00

Passengers 17.40

Patriot's Day 14.50, 20.25, 23.15

Sing 10.20, 12.50, 17.30, 18.30

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 12.30, 15.20

The Great Wall 9.30, 11.50, 14.10, 14.40, 16.40, 19.05, 19.30, 21.30, 23.50,

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 9.30, 10.30, 11.00, 11.45, 12.00, 12.30, 13.00, 13.30, 14.15, 15.00, 15.30, 16.00, 16.45, 17.00, 17.30, 18.00, 18.30, 19.15, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00, 21.45, 22.00, 22.30, 23.00, 23.30, 00.15, 00.30, 1.00

Vox Cinemas Shindagha City Centre

Bairavaa (Tamil) 10.00, 13.00, 13.30, 17.00, 20.30, 22.50, 23.59

Dangal (Hindi) 9.30, 13.00, 16.30, 20.00, 23.30

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 11.00, 14.05, 17.25, 20.30, 23.45

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 12.35, 19.25

Kattapana (Malayalam) 9.30

OK Jaanu (Hindi) 9.45, 16.30, 19.45, 23.00, 12.45, 15.45, 21.30, 00.30

Puli Murugan (Malayalam) 16.00

Shakuntala (Nepali) 10.00, 18.45

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 12.20, 17.00, 21.45

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (Hindi) 10.00, 14.45, 19.30, 00.10

Vox Cinemas Galleria

La La Land 20.30

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 18.00 23.20

Fujairah

Star Dana Cineplex

Bairavaa (Tamil) 10.15, 13.15, 16.15, 19.15, 22.15, 1.15

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 10.30, 13.30, 16.30, 19.30, 22.15, 1.00

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 12.00, 15.00, 18.00, 21.00, 24.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 11.15, 13.15, 15.15, 17.15, 19.15, 21.15, 23.15, 1.15

Star Fujairah Cineplex

A Monster Call 10.30, 14.25, 18.20, 22.15

NEW! Ballerina 10.45, 12.30, 14.15, 16.00, 17.45, 19.30

Dangal 12.00, 15.00, 18.00

OK Jaanu 11.30, 13.10, 14.50, 16.30, 19.00, 21.30, 24.00

Patriot’s Day 21.15, 23.15

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania 12.25, 16.20, 20.15, 00.15

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 10.15, 12.15, 14.15, 16.15, 18.15, 20.15, 22.15, 00.15

The Great Wall 11.00, 13.30, 16.00, 18.30, 21.00, 23.30

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 11.00, 12.00, 13.00, 14.00, 15.00, 16.00, 16.50, 18.00, 18.40, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00, 22.00, 22.30, 23.00, 00.00, 00.30, 1.00

Vox Cinemas Fujairah City Centre

A Monster Calls 15.10, 19.40, 20.20

NEW! Ballerina 10.45, 12.45, 14.45, 16.45, 18.45

Dangal (Hindi) 19.00, 22.30

NEW! Mantaka Mahzoura (Arabic) 20.45, 22.45

Moana 12.30

Patriot's Day 14.30, 17.15, 20.15, 23.15

Sing 9.50, 11.00, 12.10

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.30, 14.55, 17.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 10.45, 13.00, 17.30, 19.45, 22.00, 00.15

The Great Wall 11.00, 12.30, 13.30, 16.00, 17.45, 18.30, 21.00, 22.45, 23.30

The Windmill Massacre (15+) 18.20, 23.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 9.30, 10.30, 11.00, 11.30, 12.00, 13.00, 13.30, 14.30, 15.00, 15.30, 16.00, 16.30, 17.00, 18.00, 18.30, 19.00, 20.15, 20.30, 21.00, 21.30, 22.00, 23.00, 23.30, 00.30

Ras Al Khaimah

Vox Cinemas Al Hamra Mall

Assassin's Creed 20.15

Bairavaa (Tamil) 15.40, 22.45

NEW! Ballerina 10.10, 12.10, 14.10, 16.10, 18.10

Dangal (Hindi) 19.15

Khaidi No. 150 (Telugu) 22.45

Moana 10.45, 13.15

Patriot's Day 17.55, 20.40, 23.30

Sing 10.30, 13.00, 15.30

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 11.00, 13.00, 15.05, 17.10

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 19.15, 21.30, 23.45

The Great Wall 11.30, 14.00, 16.20, 18.40, 21.00, 23.15

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.30, 11.00, 11.30, 13.00, 13.30, 14.00, 15.30, 16.00, 16.30, 18.00, 18.30, 19.00, 20.30, 21.00, 21.30, 23.00, 23.30, 24.00

Novo Cinemas Manar Mall

A Monster Calls 12.00, 16.00, 20.00, 23.59

NEW! Ballerina 10.00, 12.45, 14.30, 16.20, 18.10

NEW! Mantakah Mahzoura (Arabic) 12.05, 16.00, 20.00, 23.59

Patriot's Day 10.00, 14.30, 19.00, 23.40

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.10, 14.10, 18.10, 10.10

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 20.00, 22.00, 23.59

The Family Fang 10.00, 13.50, 17.50, 21.50

The Great Wall 12.30, 17.00, 21.30

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 11.20, 11.50, 12.20, 13.40, 14.10, 14.40, 16.00, 16.30, 17.00, 18.20, 18.50, 19.20, 20.40, 21.10, 21.40, 23.00, 23.30, 24.00

Star Cinemax Ras Al Khaimah

A Monster Calls 10.50, 15.10, 19.30, 23.50

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 10.00, 13.00, 16.00, 19.00

NEW! Mantakah Mahzoura (Arabic) 22.00, 24.00

Patriot's Day 12.00, 16.30, 21.00

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 12.00, 14.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 24.00

The Great Wall 13.00, 17.20, 21.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 11.00, 13.10, 15.20, 17.30, 19.40, 21.50, 24.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D) 10.00, 14.30, 19.00, 23.30

Sharjah

Novo Cinemas Buhairah Centre

A Monster Calls 10.30, 15.45, 21.00

NEW! Ballerina 10.15, 12.15, 14.15, 16.15

Dangal 12.45, 18.00, 23.30

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 11.00, 14.00, 17.00, 20.00, 23.00

NEW! Mantakah Mahzoura (Arabic) 12.15, 16.15, 20.15, 00.50

Patriot's Day 11.00, 16.00, 21.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 18.15, 20.15, 22.15, 00.15

The Family Fang 10.00, 14.00, 18.00, 22.00

The Great Wall 13.45, 18.45, 23.45

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 11.20, 12.20, 13.40, 14.40, 16.00, 17.00, 18.20, 19.20, 20.40, 21.40, 23.00, 24.00

Novo Cinemas Sharjah Mega Mall

Bairavaa (Tamil) 10.40, 15.40, 20.40

NEW! Ballerina 10.00, 11.50, 13.40, 15.30

Dangal 17.20, 20.30, 23.40

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 11.15, 14.15, 15.30, 17.15, 18.20, 20.15, 21.10, 23.15, 24.00

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 10.50, 14.00, 17.10, 20.20, 23.30

Khaidi No. 150 (Telugu) 10.00, 12.45

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 13.50, 18.50, 23.55

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 11.20, 12.20, 13.40, 14.40, 16.00, 17.00, 18.20, 19.20, 20.40, 21.40, 23.00, 24.00

Novo Cinemas Sahara Centre

NEW! Ballerina 10.15, 12.15, 14.15, 16.15, 18.15

Dangal 12.40, 18.30, 00.20

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 11.00, 14.00, 17.00, 20.00, 23.00

Patriot's Day 10.00, 15.50, 21.40

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 11.50, 13.40, 15.30, 17.20

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 20.15, 22.15, 00.15

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 11.00, 12.20, 13.20, 14.40, 15.40, 17.00, 18.00, 19.20, 19.40, 20.20, 21.40, 22.00, 23.00, 00.00, 00.20

Oscar Cinema Sharjah

A Monster Calls 10.50, 15.10, 19.30, 23.50

Bairavaa (Tamil) 11.30, 14.40, 17.50

NEW! Gautamiputra (Telugu) 10.30, 13.30, 16.30, 19.30, 22.30

NEW! Guppy (Malayalam) 21.00, 24.00

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania 10.00, 12.00, 14.00

NEW! The Bye Bye Man 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 24.00

The Great Wall 13.00, 17.20, 21.40

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage 10.00, 12.10, 13.10, 14.20, 16.30, 17.3018.40, 20.50, 21.50, 23.00

NEW! xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D) 11.00, 15.20, 19.40, 24.00

**ALL TIMINGS SUBJECT TO CHANGE, CONTACT THE CONCERNED CINEMA FOR TIMING UPDATES.