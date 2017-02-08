Mobile
UAE cinema listings: February 9 - 15

What's showing where across the UAE this week

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi 

Al Mariah Cinema 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  11:45am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm, 11:00pm, 1:00am

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  12:00pm, 2:15pm, 4:45pm, 7:15pm, 9:45pm, 12:15pm, 1:15am, 2:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  11:00am, 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:15pm, 10:00pm, 12:00am, 12:45am

Jomonte (Malayalam)  1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm

Kung Fu Yoga  11:30am, pm, 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm, 9:30pm, 12:00pm, 1:45pm

NEW! Rings 3  12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm, 11:00pm, 1:00am

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  12:30pm, 3:30pm, 6:30pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm, 12:30am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:15am, 12:15pm, 2:15pm, 4:30pm, 6:45pm, 9:45pm

NEW! The Space Between Us  10:30am, 1:00pm, 3:30pm, 6:00pm, 8:30pm, 11:00pm

New trailers: Lego Batman, John Wick 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more

Cine Royal Dalma Mall 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:00pm, 3:10pm, 8:20pm

NEW! Hearbeats  4:45pm, 7:00pm, 11:45pm           

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:00am, 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm, 6:30pm, 9:00pm, 11:30pm, 11:59pm, 12:15am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  11:20am, 2:10pm, 5:00pm, 7:55pm, 10:55pm       

Jomonte (Malayalam)  12:10pm, 5:20pm, 10:30pm           

Kaabil (Hindi)  2:45pm, 8:45pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:15am, 12:30pm, 2:45pm, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:15pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm, 11:45pm

Monster Trucks  12:00pm, 4:40pm, 9:10pm           

Raees (Hindi)  11:40am, 5:45pm, 11:35pm           

Resident Evil - The Final Chapter  2:15pm, 6:55pm, 11:30pm           

NEW! Rings 3  10:30am, 12:45pm, 3:00pm, 5:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:30pm, 9:45pm, 11:00pm, 11:55pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  10:00am, 11:00am, 1:25pm, 2:25pm, 4:50pm, 5:50pm, 8:15pm, 9:15pm, 11:40pm

Split  11:15am, 4:15pm, 9:15pm           

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:45am, 1:00pm, 3:15pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm, 10:00pm     

NEW! The Space Between Us  11:45am, 2:15pm, 9:15pm           

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage  2:00pm, 6:45pm, 11:50pm

New trailers: Lego Batman, John Wick 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more

Cine Royal Deerfields 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:30am, 12:45pm, 3:00pm, 5:15pm, 7:30pm, 9:45pm, 11:55pm 

NEW! Hearbeats  4:45pm, 7:00pm, 11:45pm         

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:00am, 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm, 9:30pm, 11:30pm, 11:59pm, 12:15am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  11:20am, 2:10pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm, 11:00pm     

Jomonte (Malayalam)  11:15am, 2:15pm, 5:15pm, 8:15pm, 11:15pm     

Kung Fu Yoga  10:15am, 12:30pm, 2:45pm, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 6:15pm, 7:15pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm, 10:45pm, 11:45pm

Raees (Hindi)  11:40am, 5:45pm, 11:35pm         

NEW! Rings 3  12:45pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:15pm, 12:15am     

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  10:00am, 1:25pm, 4:50pm, 8:15pm, 11:40pm     

Split  10:15am, 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:45pm, 9:45pm, 12:20am   

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:45am, 1:00pm, 3:15pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm, 10:00pm   

NEW! The Space Between Us  11:45am, 2:15pm, 9:15pm     

New trailers: Lego Batman, John Wick 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more

Cine Royal Khalidiya Mall 

Ballerina  10:45pm, 1:00pm, 7:45pm, 9:50pm, 11:59pm

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:10am, 3:15pm, 5:15pm   

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:00am, 1:30pm, 2:00pm;4:00pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm, 9:30pm, 11:30pm;11:59pm, 12:15am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 3:10pm, 6:00pm, 8:50pm 

Jomonte (Malayalam)  12:10pm, 7:15pm     

Kung Fu Yoga  1:45pm, 6:45pm, 11:45pm   

NEW! Rings 3  10:00am, 12:05pm, 2:15pm, 4:25pm, 6:35pm, 8:45pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  10:00am, 1:20pm, 4:45pm, 8:05pm, 10:15pm, 11:30pm

Split  12:45pm, 11:40pm     

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:30am, 12:45pm, 3:00pm, 5:15pm, 7:30pm, 9:45pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  3:15pm, 5:30pm     

NEW! The Space Between Us  11:05am, 4:00pm, 9:15pm   

 

Cine Royal Ruwais Mall 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  5:00pm, 7:05pm   

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:00am, 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm, 9:00pm, 11:30pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  5:50pm, 8:45pm, 11:35pm 

Jomonte (Malayalam)  11:30pm, 2:40pm   

Kung Fu Yoga  9:15pm, 11:40pm   

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  10:00am, 1:25pm, 4:50pm, 8:15pm, 11:45pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:15am, 12:30pm, 2:45pm

 

Novo Abu Dhabi Mall 

NEW! Hearbeats  11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm, 12:00am

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  12:15pm, 4:45pm, 7:00pm, 9:15pm, 11:30pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 2:30pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:00am, 2:30pm, 7:10pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Rings 3  12:10pm, 4:45pm, 9:30pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)   10:30am, 3:40pm, 9:00pm

Split  1:30pm, 6:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  11:00am, 2:10pm, 5:20pm, 8:30pm, 11:40pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  11:15am, 4:00pm, 9:00pm

NEW! The Space Between Us  1:30pm, 6:30pm, 11:15pm

 

Novo BAS  

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:30pm, 12:25am

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  11:00am, 5:00pm, 11:00pm

Kung Fu Yoga  12:15pm, 4:45pm, 9:15pm

NEW! Rings 3  10:00am, 2:30pm, 7:00pm, 11:30pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)   1:45pm, 7:45pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  12:05pm, 4:45pm, 6:20pm, 8:25pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  10:00am, 2:10pm

 

Novo World Trade Center Mall 

NEW! Dalida (French)  12:20pm, 7:10pm

NEW! Hearbeats  2:45pm, 9:45pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:30am, 1:30pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm, 9:30pm, 11:30pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  11:30am, 2:30pm, 5:30pm, 8:30pm, 11:30pm

Jomonte (Malayalam)  12:10pm, 6:00pm, 11:30pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:00am, 2:40pm, 7:15pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Rings 3  10:00am, 3:30pm, 9:10pm, 12:00am

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)   11:00am, 2:10pm, 5:20pm, 8:30pm, 11:40pm

Split  12:15pm, 4:50pm, 9:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  12:45pm, 5:15pm, 7:30pm, 9:45pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  10:30am, 3:00pm

NEW! The Space Between Us  10:00am, 4:50pm, 11:55pm

 

Oscar Cinema Al Raha  

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:40pm, 12:00am

Kung Fu Yoga  10:50am, 1:00pm, 3:10pm, 5:20pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Rings 3  9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  11:30am, 3:30pm, 7:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  1:30pm, 5:30pm

 

Vox Marina Mall 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:00am, 11:30am, 11:45pm, 12:45pm, 2:15pm, 3:30pm, 5:00pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm, 8:25pm, 9:00pm, 10:30pm, 11:00pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:45am, 1:45pm, 4:45pm, 7:45pm, 10:45pm           

Kung Fu Yoga  11:45am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:15pm, 11:30pm         

Live by Night  6:00pm     

Resident Evil - The Final Chapter  11:30pm       

NEW! Rings 3  11:45am, 2:10pm, 7:10pm, 0:00am

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  1:15pm, 4:45pm, 8:15pm, 11:45pm

Split  10:40am, 3:30pm, 8:40pm, 11:10pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  9:45am, 10:30am, 10:45am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 1:10pm, 2:15pm, 3:30pm, 4:35pm, 6:00pm, 6:50pm, 9:10pm

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage  4:40pm, 9:30pm 

 

Vox Nation Galleria 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  12:30pm, 5:10pm, 10:00pm 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:10am, 12:05pm, 12:50pm, 2:45pm, 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:10pm, 8:15pm, 8:50pm, 11:00pm, 11:30pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  4:45pm, 11:00pm

Kung Fu Yoga  9:30am, 11:45am, 11:55am, 2:15pm, 4:35pm, 5:00pm, 6:55pm, 9:20pm, 10:15pm, 11:40pm

Live by Night  1:00pm, 6:25pm, 2:15pm, 7:30pm           

Resident Evil - The Final Chapter  1:45pm, 5:10pm, 7:00pm           

NEW! Rings 3  7:25pm, 9:45pm, 0:00am           

Silence  7:45pm 

Sing  11:45am, 2:15pm

Split  10:30am, 12:55pm, 3:30pm, 3:50pm, 6:15pm, 8:50pm, 9:00pm, 11:30pm, 11:30pm 

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  9:45am, 10:45am, 12:10pm, 1:15pm, 3:40pm, 6:00pm, 8:25pm, 10:45pm   

NEW! The Space Between Us  10:00am, 2:40pm, 7:25pm           

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage  11:15am, 2:45pm, 4:20pm, 9:30pm, 0:00am, 0:15am     

 

Vox Yas Mall 

Ballerina  11:40am, 1:50pm, 4:00pm, 6:10pm, 8:15pm       

Bighamdet 3ein (Arabic)  8:40pm        

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  11:35am, 6:30pm, 10:25pm     

NEW! Hearbeats  11:00am, 3:55pm, 8:45pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:30am, 11:30am, 1:10pm, 2:15pm, 3:50pm, 5:00pm, 6:30pm, 8:00pm, 8:50pm, 9:15pm, 10:45pm, 11:30pm, 11:59pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:30am, 1:40pm, 4:50pm, 8:00pm, 11:10pm           

Kaabil (Hindi)  11:00am, 5:15pm, 11:30pm

Kung Fu Yoga  11:00am, 1:20pm, 3:40pm, 6:00pm, 8:20pm, 8:45pm, 10:40pm       

La La Land  10:45am, 3:45pm, 4:15pm, 9:00pm, 10:00pm         

Live by Night  10:20am, 1:10pm, 3:15pm, 3:50pm, 9:00pm           

Moana  12:00pm, 2:35pm, 5:05pm, 7:45pm, 10:15pm           

Monster Trucks  1:40pm, 4:00pm   

Raees (Hindi)  2:05pm, 8:20pm   

Resident Evil - The Final Chapter  1:15pm, 6:35pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Rings 3  12:00pm, 2:15pm, 4:30pm, 6:45pm, 9:00pm, 11:15pm         

Silence  11:00pm

Sing  10:50am, 1:20pm, 3:50pm, 6:20pm, 8:50pm           

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  1:00pm, 4:30pm, 8:00pm, 11:30pm           

Split  10:35am, 12:30pm, 1:05pm, 3:35pm, 6:05pm, 6:15pm, 8:35pm, 11:05pm, 11:30pm     

The Great Wall  1:30pm, 6:45pm, 11:45pm     

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:00am, 11:00am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:25pm, 8:00pm, 10:30pm, 11:30pm

NEW! The Space Between Us  9:30am, 1:25pm, 6:15pm, 11:00pm   

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage  11:15am, 11:45pm, 1:45pm, 4:15pm, 6:45pm, 7:20pm, 9:15pm       

 

Oscar Cinema Al Wahda 

Bogan (Tamil)  12:00pm, 6:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm, 10:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 12:40pm, 3:20pm, 6:10pm, 8:50pm, 11:40pm

Jomonte (Malayalam)  3:00pm, 9:00pm

Kaabil  (Hindi)   9:30pm, 12:10am

Kung Fu Yoga  10:50am, 1:00pm, 3:10pm, 5:20pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 11:50pm

Raees (Hindi)  11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm, 11:00pm

NEW! Rings 3  11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm, 11:55pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:00pm, 9:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  11:30am, 3:30pm, 7:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  1:30pm, 5:30pm

 

Ajman 

Vox Ajman City Centre 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2   10:30am, 1:10pm, 3:50pm, 6:30pm, 8:40pm, 9:10pm, 11:20pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  11:20am, 2:25pm, 5:30pm, 8:35pm, 11:40pm

Jomonte (Malayalam)  12:00pm, 3:25pm, 6:55pm, 10:25pm

Kaabil (Hindi)  1:55pm, 8:10pm

Kung Fu Yoga  11:25am, 1:50pm, 4:15pm, 6:40pm, 9:05pm, 11:30pm

Raees (Hindi)  10:45am, 5:00pm, 11:15pm

Resident Evil - The Final Chapter  3:55pm

NEW! Rings 3  6:15pm, 8:35pm, 10:55pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  11:40am, 3:20pm, 7:00pm, 10:40pm, 12:50am

Split  10:15pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie   10:00am, 11:00am, 12:25pm, 1:25pm, 2:50pm, 3:50pm, 5:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:45pm

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage  11:00am, 1:25pm

 

Al Ain 

Oscar Cinema Al Foah 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 12:40pm, 3:20pm, 6:10pm, 8:50pm, 11:40pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:50am, 1:00pm, 3:10pm, 5:20pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Rings 3  9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:00pm, 9:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  11:30am, 3:30pm, 7:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  1:30pm, 5:30pm

 

Star Bawadi  

NEW! Balu Mahi (Urdu)  11:30am, 2:30pm, 5:30pm, 8:30pm, 11:30pm

Bogan (Tamil)  12:00pm, 6:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm, 10:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! Hearbeats  11:00am, 1:10pm, 3:20pm, 5:30pm, 7:40pm, 9:50pm, 12:10am

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 12:40pm, 3:20pm, 6:10pm, 8:50pm, 9:30pm, 11:40pm, 12:10am

Jomonte (Malayalam)  3:00pm, 9:00pm

Kaabil  (Hindi)  10:00am, 12:40pm, 3:20pm, 6:00pm, 8:40pm, 11:20pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:50am, 1:00pm, 3:10pm, 5:20pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 11:50pm

Raees (Hindi)  11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm, 11:00pm

NEW! Rings 3  11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm, 11:55pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:00pm, 9:00pm, 12:00am

Split  10:30am, 12:45pm, 3:00pm, 5:15pm, 7:30pm, 9:45pm, 12:00am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  11:30am, 3:30pm, 7:30pm 

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  1:30pm, 5:30pm

 

Star Cineplex Al Ain Mall 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:15am, 1:00pm, 3:45pm, 6:30pm, 9:15pm, 12:15am

Kung Fu Yoga  10:50am, 1:00pm, 3:10pm, 5:20pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  8:00pm, 11:00pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  12:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  10:00am, 2:00pm

 

Oscar Barari 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:40pm, 12:00am

Kung Fu Yoga  10:50am, 1:00pm, 3:10pm, 5:20pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Rings 3  9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:00pm, 9:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  11:30am, 3:30pm, 7:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  1:30pm, 5:30pm

 

Dubai 

Novo Cinecity 

NEW! Balu Mahi (Urdu)  12:40pm, 6:15pm, 11:59pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:30am, 1:10pm, 2:25pm, 3:50pm, 6:30pm, 8:10pm, 9:10pm, 11:59pm

Jomonte (Malayalam)  11:30am, 5:10pm, 11:00pm

Kaabil (Hindi)  10:00am, 3:40pm, 09:20pm

Kung Fu Yoga  7:30pm, 9:45pm, 11:59pm

Om Namo Venkatesaya (Telugu)  10:00am, 3:30pm, 9:10pm

Raees (Hindi)  12:45pm, 6:25pm, 11:59pm

NEW! Rings 3  7:40pm, 9:45pm, 11:59pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  10:00am, 11:00am, 1:10pm, 2:10pm, 4:20pm, 5:20pm, 8:30pm, 11:40pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  11:00am, 1:10pm, 3:20pm, 5:30pm

 

Novo Dragon Mart 

NEW! Balu Mahi (Urdu)  12:00pm, 4:50pm, 9:40pm

Bogan (Tamil)  3:40pm

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  2:50pm, 7:40pm, 12:30pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm, 11:59pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  12:40pm, 1:30pm, 3:20pm, 4:10pm, 6:00pm, 6:50pm, 8:40pm, 9:30pm, 11:20pm, 12:10am

Jomonte (Malayalam)  1:45pm, 4:45pm, 7:45pm, 10:45pm

Kaabil (Hindi)  1:45pm, 7:45pm

Kung Fu Yoga  1:25pm, 3:35pm, 5:45pm, 7:55pm, 10:5pm, 12:15 AM

Om Namo Venkatesaya (Telugu)  1:00pm, 6:40pm, 9:20pm, 11:59pm

Raees (Hindi)  4:45pm, 10:45pm

NEW! Rings 3  12:50pm, 5:15pm, 9:40pm, 11:45pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)   1:10pm, 2:10pm, 4:20pm, 5:20pm, 7:30pm, 08:30pm, 10:40pm, 11:40pm

Split  2:55pm, 7:20pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  12:20pm, 4:30pm, 6:35pm, 8:40pm, 10:45pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  2:25pm

 

Novo Festival City 

NEW! Dalida (French)  10:00am, 02:40pm, 7:20pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:30am, 12:00pm, 12:40pm, 1:40pm, 02:00pm, 2:45pm, 04:30pm, 5:30pm, 07:00pm, 7:30pm, 8:15pm, 09:30pm, 11:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 11:00am, 12:30pm, 12:45pm, 03:30pm, 4:30pm, 06:15pm, 6:45pm, 09:00pm, 10:00pm, 11:45pm

Kaabil (Hindi)  2:00pm, 8:00pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:40pm, 12:00am

Raees (Hindi)  11:00am, 5:00pm, 11:00pm

NEW! Rings 3  12:30pm, 3:30pm, 5:10pm, 9:30pm, 9:50pm, 11:45pm, 12:00am

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)   11:00am, 02:10pm, 05:20pm, 08:30pm, 11:40pm

Split  10:00am, 2:40pm, 7:20pm, 12:00am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:00am, 12:10pm, 2:20pm, 4:30pm, 6:40pm, 8:50pm, 11:00pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D IMAX)  10:30am, 12:40pm, 2:50pm, 5:00pm, 7:10pm, 9:20pm, 11:30pm

NEW! The Space Between Us  12:20pm, 5:00pm, 9:40pm

 

Novo Megaplex 

Ballerina  10:00am, 11:50am, 1:40pm, 3:30pm

NEW! Balu Mahi (Urdu)  1:00pm, 6:40pm, 12:20am

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:00am, 2:00pm, 6:00pm, 10:00pm

NEW! Hearbeats  6:00pm, 8:20pm, 10:30pm, 12:30am

Jackie  12:00pm, 4:00pm, 8:00pm, 11:59pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:30am, 12:00pm, 02:00pm, 04:30pm, 5:20pm, 6:00pm, 7:30pm, 07:00pm, 09:30pm, 10:00pm, 11:00pm, 12:00am, 12:30am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 12:10pm, 12:50pm, 1:00pm, 03:40pm, 5:10pm, 6:20pm, 06:30pm, 09:20pm, 10:10pm, 11:30pm, 12:10am, 12:55am

Jomonte (Malayalam)  12:00pm, 03:00pm, 06:00pm, 09:00pm, 11:59pm

Kaabil (Hindi)  10:10am, 3:50pm, 9:30pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:00am, 11:00am, 01:20pm, 3:00pm, 03:40pm, 4:00pm, 06:00pm, 8:00pm, 08:20pm, 9:10pm, 10:40pm, 1:00am

La La Land  11:00am, 4:00pm, 9:00pm

Live by Night  12:00pm, 2:30pm, 5:00pm, 7:30pm, 10:00pm, 12:30am

Om Namo Venkatesaya (Telugu)  10:00am, 12:40pm, 3:20pm, 6:00pm, 8:40pm, 11:20pm

Raees (Hindi)  12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:00pm, 9:00pm, 11:59pm

NEW! Rings 3  10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 3:30pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 8:30pm, 9:40pm, 11:59pm

Sing  10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)   10:00am, 10:50am, 1:20pm, 2:10pm, 4:40pm, 5:30pm, 8:00pm, 8:50pm, 11:20pm, 12:10am

Split  11:00am, 1:10pm, 3:20pm, 5:30pm, 7:40pm, 9:50pm, 11:59pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:00am, 12:10pm, 2:20pm, 4:30pm, 6:40pm, 8:50pm, 11:00pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D IMAX)  11:00am, 01:10pm, 03:20pm, 05:30pm, 07:40pm, 09:50pm, 11:59pm

NEW! The Space Between Us  1:30pm, 6:30pm, 11:30pm

 

Reel Dubai Mall 

NEW! Dalida (French)  11:30pm, 2:00am

NEW! Hearbeats  11:40am, 4:30pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:40am, 12:25pm, 12:50pm, 2:15pm, 3:00pm, 3:25pm, 4:50pm, 5:35pm, 6:00pm, 6:15pm, 7:25pm, 7:30pm, 8:35pm, 10:10pm, 11:10pm, 12:45am, 1:35am, 2:10am, 2:35am

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2 (4D)  11:05pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  4:15pm, 8:00pm, 9:20pm, 10:55pm

Kung Fu Yoga  11:20am, 12:45pm, 1:55pm, 2:50pm, 5:40pm, 8:00pm, 10:40pm, 12:15am, 1:15am

Live by Night  12:00pm, 3:15pm, 5:15pm, 6:50pm, 10:30pm, 11:40pm, 2:20am

Monster Trucks  10:45am, 1:00pm

Resident Evil - The Final Chapter (3D)  2:30pm, 7:00pm

NEW! Rings 3  1:50pm, 2:20pm, 6:50pm, 7:10pm, 9:30pm, 1:50am

NEW! Rings 3 (4D)  8:50pm

Sing  10:35am

Sing (3D)  12:20pm

Split  11:55am, 1:45pm, 3:15pm, 4:15pm, 8:10pm, 9:10pm, 11:40pm, 1:05am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  10:20am, 12:35pm, 2:50pm, 4:45pm, 5:05pm, 6:00pm, 8:10pm, 10:20pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (4D)  11:30am, 1:45pm, 4:00pm

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage (3D)  9:15pm, 12:30am

 

Reel Marina Mall 

Jackie  11:45am, 2:00pm, 4:15pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:15am, 1:50pm, 3:00pm, 4:25pm, 5:35pm, 7:00pm, 8:10pm, 9:35pm, 10:45pm, 12:10am

Kung Fu Yoga  4:00pm, 6:20pm, 8:40pm, 11:00pm

Live by Night  8:50pm, 11:40pm

Monster Trucks  11:20am, 1:40pm

NEW! Rings 3  6:45pm, 10:05pm, 11:30pm

Sing  10:40am, 12:50pm

Split  10:40am, 12:50pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  12:10pm, 2:20pm, 4:30pm, 6:35pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  11:00am, 1:10pm, 3:20pm, 5:30pm

 

Vox Burjuman Mall 

NEW! Balu Mahi (Urdu)   10:30am, 1:50pm, 5:05pm, 8:20pm, 11:35pm

Bogan (Tamil)  11:00pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 11:00am, 2:05pm, 5:10pm, 8:15pm, 11:20pm, 1:00am

Jomonte (Malayalam)  5:25pm, 11:25pm

Kaabil (Hindi)  2:05pm, 8:20pm

Kung Fu Yoga  11:30am, 2:00pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm

La La Land  4:00pm, 7:00pm

Moana  10:30am, 1:00pm

Om Namo Venkatesaya (Telugu)  1:50pm, 8:15pm

Raees (Hindi)  10:55am, 12:00pm, 5:10pm, 6:00pm, 9:15pm, 11:30pm

Resident Evil - The Final Chapter  3:30pm, 8:15pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  10:00am, 11:00am, 12:45pm, 1:40pm, 2:40pm, 5:15pm, 6:15pm, 8:50pm, 9:50pm, 10:30pm, 12:30am

Split  10:50am, 4:45pm, 7:30pm, 8:50pm, 0:00am, 12:45am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:00am, 12:30pm, 3:00pm, 3:30pm, 6:00pm, 8:30pm

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage  1:10pm, 1:30pm, 5:50pm, 10:00pm, 10:35pm

 

Vox Cineplex 

NEW! Balu Mahi (Urdu)  11:30am, 6:30pm, 12:10am

Bogan (Tamil)  2:30pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:45am, 5:45pm, 8:30pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  9:45am, 12:50pm, 3:55pm, 7:00pm, 10:05pm, 11:15pm, 1:10am

Jomonte (Malayalam)  10:30am, 1:55pm, 5:20pm, 8:45pm

Kaabil (Hindi)  10:45am, 5:00pm, 11:15pm

Om Namo Venkatesaya (Telugu)  10:00am, 4:15pm, 10:30pm

Raees (Hindi)  1:50pm, 8:05pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  9:00am, 10:15am, 12:35pm, 1:50pm, 2:50pm, 4:10pm, 5:25pm, 7:45pm, 9:05pm, 9:45pm, 11:20pm, 0:40am, 1:20am

 

Vox Galleria Mall 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:10pm

Split  8:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  6:00pm

 

Vox Deira City Centre 

NEW! Balu Mahi (Urdu)  10:00am, 11:00am, 1:20pm, 4:35pm, 5:00pm, 11:00pm

Bogan (Tamil)  11:00am

NEW! Hearbeats  4:40pm, 9:30pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2   9:40am, 11:45am, 12:20pm, 12:30pm, 2:45pm, 3:00pm, 5:40pm, 6:00pm, 6:30pm, 8:20pm, 8:45pm, 9:15pm, 11:00pm, 11:30pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 10:55am, 2:00pm, 3:15pm, 5:05pm, 6:40pm, 8:10pm, 9:50pm, 11:15pm

Jomonte (Malayalam)  10:00am, 1:25pm, 4:50pm, 8:15pm, 11:40pm, 1:00am

Kaabil (Hindi)  11:15am, 5:40pm, 11:15pm, 12:15am

Kung Fu Yoga  10:30am, 1:00pm, 3:20pm, 5:45pm, 8:10pm, 10:35pm

La La Land  8:15pm, 3:45pm, 9:10pm

Live by Night   2:15pm, 8:15pm, 11:00pm

Moana  1:10pm, 6:00pm

Raees (Hindi)  11:45am, 2:20pm, 5:00pm, 5:45pm, 9:00pm, 12:40am

Resident Evil - The Final Chapter  12:00pm, 4:55pm, 9:45pm

NEW! Rings 3  7:50pm, 10:10pm, 12:30am

Sing  10:45am, 3:40pm, 8:30pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  10:00am, 11:10am, 12:00pm, 1:40pm, 2:45pm, 4:00pm, 5:15pm, 6:20pm, 8:50pm, 10:00pm, 11:00pm, 12:30am, 1:40am

Split  11:15am, 1:10pm, 6:35pm, 7:45pm, 10:30pm, 12:00am,

The Great Wall   3:00pm, 9:00pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:10am, 11:00am, 12:35pm, 1:30pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, 5:25pm, 7:50pm, 10:15pm

NEW! The Space Between Us  2:10pm, 7:00pm, 12:00am

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage   2:15pm, 2:25pm, 7:15pm, 12:15am

 

Vox Mall Of The Emirates 

Arrival  1:00pm           

Bighamdet 3ein (Arabic)  1:00pm, 5:40pm, 10:15pm       

NEW! Dalida (French)  12:45pm, 6:05pm         

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:45am, 3:25pm, 8:00pm, 0:35am     

Hacksaw Ridge  11:25pm           

NEW! Hearbeats  1:30pm, 6:30pm, 11:15pm       

Jackie  11:10am, 11:20am, 4:10pm, 9:00pm      

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:15am, 11:00am, 12:55pm, 2:20pm, 3:35pm, 5:00pm, 6:15pm, 7:40pm, 8:50pm, 8:55pm, 9:45pm, 10:20pm, 11:30pm, 11:35pm, 0:30am, 1:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  9:45am, 12:55pm, 4:05pm, 7:15pm, 10:25pm, 1:35am 

Kaabil (Hindi)  9:10am, 3:30pm, 10:00pm, 0:30am     

Kung Fu Yoga  9:45am, 10:45am, 11:15pm, 12:10pm, 1:15pm, 3:45pm, 6:15pm, 8:45pm, 1:15am, 1:40am       

La La Land  12:55pm, 4:25pm, 6:10pm, 10:00pm, 11:30pm   

Lion  10:25am, 10:45pm       

Live by Night  10:20am, 1:05pm, 1:40pm, 3:50pm, 6:35pm, 7:15pm, 9:20pm, 0:05am, 0:50am         

Moana  10:15am, 12:45pm, 3:15pm, 5:45pm, 8:15pm, 10:45pm 

Passengers  10:15am, 3:30pm, 8:50pm       

Raees (Hindi)  12:15pm, 6:45pm, 1:15am       

Resident Evil - The Final Chapter  2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:45pm, 0:10am   

NEW! Rings 3  11:00am, 1:10pm, 3:25pm, 5:45pm, 8:00pm, 10:15pm, 0:30am

Silence  10:40am, 11:40am, 2:05pm, 5:30pm, 11:40pm   

Sing  9:30am, 12:00pm, 2:30pm, 5:00pm, 7:30pm, 10:00pm 

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  9:30am, 1:10pm, 4:45pm, 8:20pm, 0:00am, 1:30am 

Split  10:20am, 10:50am, 1:00pm, 1:25pm, 3:45pm, 4:05pm, 6:45pm, 9:20pm, 9:30pm, 0:00am, 0:15am     

The Great Wall  10:30am, 3:45pm, 9:05pm       

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:00am, 11:45am, 12:30pm, 2:15pm, 3:00pm, 4:45pm, 5:30pm, 7:15pm, 8:00pm, 10:30pm       

NEW! The Space Between Us  9:30am, 12:10pm, 2:50pm, 5:30pm, 8:10pm, 10:50pm 

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage  11:30am, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm, 0:00am, 1:00am

 

Vox Mercato Mall 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  12:40pm, 3:20pm, 6:00pm, 8:40pm, 11:20pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  11:25am, 2:25pm, 5:30pm, 8:30pm, 11:30pm

Kaabil (Hindi)  4:45pm       

Kung Fu Yoga  10:20am, 12:40pm, 3:00pm, 5:20pm, 7:40pm, 10:00pm

Raees (Hindi)  7:50pm    

NEW! Rings 3  2:20pm, 7:15pm, 0:00am 

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  4:15pm, 7:45pm, 11:15pm 

Split  11:45am, 4:40pm, 9:30pm, 12:20am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:15am, 11:15am, 12:45pm, 1:45pm, 3:15pm, 5:45pm, 8:15pm, 10:45pm

NEW! The Space Between Us  11:30am, 2:10pm, 11:00pm

 

Vox Mirdif City Centre 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:15am, 10:40am, 12:55pm, 1:20pm, 3:35pm, 4:10pm, 6:15pm, 6:50pm, 8:15pm, 8:55pm, 9:30pm, 11:00pm, 11:35pm, 12:15am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  11:30am, 2:30pm, 5:30pm, 8:30pm, 11:30pm           

Kung Fu Yoga  9:45am, 10:40am, 1:10pm, 2:55pm, 3:40pm, 5:30pm, 6:10pm, 8:40pm, 10:45pm, 11:15pm 

Live by Night  9:25pm     

Monster Trucks  1:50pm     

Raees (Hindi)  1:40pm   

NEW! Rings 3  11:30am, 9:15pm, 11:40pm, 12:45am           

Sing  11:00am, 1:30pm   

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  12:15pm, 3:50pm, 7:25pm, 11:00pm

Split  4:00pm, 6:40pm, 12:15pm, 8:05pm, 12:10am           

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  9:45am, 10:15am, 12:15pm, 12:45pm, 2:45pm, 3:15pm, 5:15pm, 5:45pm, 7:45pm, 10:15pm 

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage  4:15pm         

 

Vox Shindagha City Centre 

NEW! Balu Mahi (Urdu)  11:30am, 6:30pm, 0:10am 

Bogan (Tamil)  2:30pm     

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:45am, 5:45pm, 8:30pm 

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  9:45am, 12:50pm, 3:55pm, 7:00pm, 10:05pm, 11:15pm, 1:10am       

Jomonte (Malayalam)  10:30am, 1:55pm, 5:20pm, 8:45pm           

Kaabil (Hindi)  10:45am, 5:00pm, 11:15pm 

Om Namo Venkatesaya (Telugu)  4:45pm, 11:00pm   

Raees (Hindi)  1:50pm, 8:05pm   

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  9:00am, 10:15am, 12:35pm, 1:50pm, 2:50pm, 4:10pm, 5:25pm, 7:45pm, 9:05pm, 9:45pm, 11:20pm, 0:40am, 1:20am

 

Fujairah 

Star Dana Cineplex 

Bogan (Tamil)  10:30am, 1:15pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm, 10:30pm, 1:15am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:45am, 1:15pm, 4:00pm, 7:15pm, 10:15pm, 1:00am

Jomonte (Malayalam)  10:45am, 1:30pm, 4:15pm, 7:15pm, 10:15pm, 1:00am

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  10:30am, 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:30pm, 1:30am

 

Star Fujairah Cineplex 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm, 10:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! Hearbeats  10:30am, 12:30pm, 5:15pm, 10:00pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2   10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:40am, 1:15pm, 3:50pm, 6:25pm, 9:00pm, 11:40pm

Kaabil  (Hindi)   10:00am, 12:35pm, 3:10pm, 5:45pm, 8:20pm, 11:00pm

Kung Fu Yoga  11:00am, 1:05pm, 3:10pm, 5:15pm, 7:20pm, 9:25pm, 11:30pm

Raees (Hindi)  2:30pm, 7:15pm, 12:00am,

NEW! Rings 3  10:15am, 12:15pm, 2:15pm, 4:15pm, 6:15pm, 8:15pm, 10:15pm, 12:15am

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  8:15pm, 11:15pm,

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  10:45am, 2:40pm, 6:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  12:45pm, 4:35pm

 

Vox Fujairah City Centre 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  9:00pm, 11:15pm

NEW! Hearbeats  11:00am, 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2   10:30am, 11:30am, 1:05pm, 2:15pm, 3:40pm, 5:00pm, 6:15pm, 8:15pm, 8:50pm, 10:55pm, 11:30pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:45am, 1:45pm, 7:45pm, 10:45pm, 0:15am

Kung Fu Yoga  10:45am, 11:45am, 1:15pm, 2:15pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pm, 6:10pm, 7:10pm, 8:35pm, 9:30pm, 11:00pm, 11:50pm

Resident Evil - The Final Chapter  7:45pm

NEW! Rings 3   1:40pm, 6:40pm, 11:35pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  11:30am, 3:10pm, 6:55pm, 10:30pm, 11:00pm

Split  12:40pm, 5:45pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  9:45am, 10:30am, 12:10pm, 1:00pm, 2:30pm, 3:25pm, 5:00pm, 5:50pm, 7:25pm, 9:45pm

NEW! The Space Between Us   11:00am, 4:00pm, 9:00pm

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage   10:15am, 3:15pm, 8:30pm, 10:15pm

 

Ras Al Khaimah 

Vox Al Hamra Mall 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  11:00am, 7:55pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:00am, 12:40pm, 1:15pm, 3:20pm, 6:00pm, 6:30pm, 8:40pm, 11:20pm, 11:45pm

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  11:40am, 1:15pm, 2:45pm, 5:50pm, 8:55pm, 12:00am

Kaabil (Hindi)   3:15pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:30am, 10:45am, 1:00pm, 3:35pm, 4:00pm, 6:05pm, 8:35pm, 9:15pm, 11:05pm

NEW! Rings 3  10:10am, 3:15pm, 8:20pm, 10:10pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  11:00am, 2:40pm, 4:20pm, 6:20pm, 10:00pm, 12:15am

Split  12:35pm, 5:40pm, 10:40pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  9:40am, 12:05pm, 2:30pm, 4:55pm, 7:20pm, 9:45pm

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage   11:20am, 1:50pm, 4:15pm, 10:15pm

 

Novo Manar Mall 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:00am, 11:30pm, 2:00pm, 6:00pm, 10:00pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm, 9:30pm, 11:30pm, 12:00am,

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 12:45pm, 3:30pm, 6:15pm, 9:00pm, 11:45pm,

Kung Fu Yoga  10:00am, 10:50am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 2:10pm, 3:10pm, 4:20pm, 5:20pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Rings 3  12:00pm, 4:00pm, 8:00pm, 9:15pm, 11:59pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  11:00am, 2:10pm, 5:20pm, 8:30pm, 11:40pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  12:15pm, 4:45pm, 7:00pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  10:00am, 2:30pm, 

 

Star Cinemax 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm, 10:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  12:00pm, 6:00pm, 12:00am

Kung Fu Yoga  10:50am, 1:00pm, 3:10pm, 5:20pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Rings 3  9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  3:00pm, 9:00pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  11:30am, 3:30pm, 7:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  1:30pm, 5:30pm

 

Sharjah 

Novo Buhairah Centre 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  12:30pm, 5:00pm, 9:30pm

NEW! Hearbeats  12:30pm, 5:15pm, 10:00pm

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 12:45pm, 3:30pm, 6:15pm, 9:00pm, 11:45pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:30am, 3:00pm, 7:30pm, 12:00am

NEW! Rings 3  10:15am, 2:45pm, 7:15pm, 11:45pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  10:30am, 1:40pm, 4:50pm, 8:00pm, 11:10pm

Split  12:45pm, 5:15pm, 9:45pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  12:15pm, 4:45pm, 7:00pm, 9:15pm, 11:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  10:00am, 2:30pm

NEW! The Space Between Us  10:00am, 2:45pm, 7:30pm, 12:15am

 

Novo Mega Mall 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 0:30pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 12:45pm, 3:30pm, 6:15pm, 9:00pm, 11:50pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:40am, 3:00pm, 7:20pm, 11:40pm

Raees (Hindi)  11:30pm

NEW! Rings 3  12:50pm, 5:10pm, 9:30pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  11:00am, 2:10pm, 5:20pm, 8:30pm, 11:40pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  12:20pm, 5:00pm, 9:20pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  10:10am, 2:30pm, 7:10pm

 

Novo Sahara Centre 

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 12:50pm, 3:40pm, 6:30pm, 9:20pm, 12:10am

Kung Fu Yoga  10:00am, 2:40pm, 7:20pm, 12:00am

Raees (Hindi)  1:20pm, 6:30am, 11:40pm,

NEW! Rings 3  11:10am, 4:20pm, 9:30pm

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  11:00am, 2:10pm, 5:20pm, 8:30pm, 11:40pm

Split  12:10pm, 5:10pm, 9:50pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  12:40pm, 5:00pm, 9:20pm, 11:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  10:30am, 2:50pm, 7:10pm

 

Oscar Cinema Sharjah 

NEW! El Karmooty (Arabic)  10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm, 10:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! John Wick - Chapter 2  10:00am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:20pm, 9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)  10:00am, 12:40pm, 3:20pm, 6:10pm, 8:50pm, 11:40pm

Kung Fu Yoga  10:50am, 1:00pm, 3:10pm, 5:20pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 11:50pm

NEW! Rings 3  9:40pm, 12:00am

NEW! Singam 3 (Tamil)  12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:00pm, 9:00pm, 12:00am

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie  11:30am, 3:30pm, 7:30pm

NEW! The Lego Batman Movie (3D)  1:30pm, 5:30pm

