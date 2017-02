UAE cinema listings: February 23 - March 1

Vox Nation Towers

Vox Marina Mall

Novo Abu Dhabi Mall

Novo World Trade Center Mall

Novo BAS

Cine Royal Dalma Mall

Cine Royal Deerfields

Cine Royal Khalidiya Mall

Cine Royal Ruwais Mall

Oscar Al Wahda Mall

Oscar Al Raha

Vox Ajman City Centre

Star Bawadi Star Cineplex Al Ain

Oscar Al Foah

Oscar Barari

Club Cinema Al Ain

Reel Dubai Mall

Reel Dubai Marina Mall

Vox Shindagha City Centre

Vox Mall of the Emirates

Vox Mercato Mall

Vox Mirdif City Centre

Vox Galleria Mall

Vox Deira City Centre

Vox Cineplex

Novo Megaplex

Novo Festival City

Novo Dragon Mart

Novo Ghurair Centre

Vox Fujairah City Centre

Star Fujairah Cineplex

Star Dana Cineplex

Vox Al Hamrah

Novo Manar Mall

Star Cinemax

Novo Mega Mall

Novo Buhairah Centre

Novo Sahara Centre

Oscar Cinema Sharjah

VOX YAS MALL

A Dog's Purpose

11:45am,1:55pm,4:05pm,6:15pm,8:30pm,

Ballerina

11:00am,1:10pm,3:20pm,5:30pm,7:40pm,

NEW! Eliminators

5:35pm,7:40pm,9:45pm,11:45pm,

Fein Qalby (Arabic)

10:45pm,

Fences

1:00pm,6:00pm,

Fist Fight

11:00am,11:30am,1:05pm,1:45pm,3:10pm,4:50pm,5:15pm,6:15pm, 7:20pm,8:30pm,9:25pm,10:40pm,11:30pm,

Gold

2:40pm,8:25pm,11:20pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

10:50am,1:35pm,4:20pm,7:10pm,9:55pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:55am,2:15pm,2:50pm,5:30pm,8:15pm,9:10pm,11:00pm,11:45pm,

Kaabil (Hindi)

9:45pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

10:45am,3:45pm,8:45pm,10:10pm,

La La Land

1:00pm,1:45pm,7:15pm,

NEW! Loving

11:00am,4:30pm,10:00pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

11:40am,4:30pm,5:30pm,8:25pm,10:00pm,11:20pm,

Moana

12:50pm,3:15pm,

Rings 3

9:20pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

11:45am,1:50pm,3:55pm,6:00pm,8:05pm,

Sing

10:35am,1:05pm,3:35pm,6:05pm,

Split

11:30am,4:00pm,6:30pm,11:25pm,

The Great Wall

2:00pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:15am,11:00am,12:00pm,2:30pm,3:00pm,5:00pm,7:30pm,10:00pm,

The Remains

2:00pm,9:15pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

10:00am,12:15pm,12:40pm,2:30pm,4:45pm,5:35pm,7:00pm,7:45pm, 8:10pm,9:15pm,10:30pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

11:40am,12:00pm,1:55pm,4:00pm,4:10pm,6:25pm,7:00pm,8:40pm, 10:55pm,

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

11:00pm,4:10pm,6:50pm,



VOX NATION TOWERS

A Dog's Purpose

10:00am,12:15pm,2:30pm,4:45pm,7:00pm,

NEW! Eliminators

4:15pm,9:30pm,11:45pm,

Fences

7:45pm,10:40pm,7:45pm,

Fist Fight

11:30am,12:30pm,1:45pm,2:45pm,4:00pm,5:00pm,6:15pm,7:10pm, 8:30pm,9:20pm,11:00pm,11:40pm

Gold

6:30pm,4:40pm,10:40pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

11:15am,1:50pm,5:00pm,10:45pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:35am,2:20pm,5:30pm,8:15pm,9:10pm,11:45pm,12:00am,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:50am,2:00pm,3:40pm,7:50pm,8:50pm,11:15pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

9:45am,11:45am,1:45pm,3:45pm,5:45pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

9:40am,11:30am,1:50pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

10:30am,12:45pm,3:00pm,5:15pm,7:30pm,9:45pm,12:00am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

12:00pm,1:20pm,2:15pm,4:30pm,6:30pm,6:45pm,9:00pm,11:20pm,



VOX MARINA MALL

A Dog's Purpose

9:30am,11:45am,2:00pm,4:15pm,6:30pm,8:45pm,

Ezra (Malayalam)

10:45am,5:00pm,11:30pm,

Fist Fight

10:00am,10:15am,12:10pm,12:25pm,2:15pm,2:35pm,4:45pm,7:00pm, 7:20pm,9:10pm,11:25pm,12:15am

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:30am,2:25pm,4:30pm,5:15pm,8:00pm,9:30pm,10:45pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

10:55pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

1:45pm,8:15pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

6:45pm,10:15pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:40am,12:40pm,2:40pm,4:40pm,

Split

11:00pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

11:15am,1:35pm,1:45pm,4:00pm,4:15pm,6:15pm,8:30pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

10:40am,12:50pm,3:00pm,5:15pm,6:45pm,7:30pm,9:00pm,9:45pm, 11:15pm,12:00am,



NOVO ABU DHABI MALL

NEW! Eliminators

10:15am,2:45pm,7:15pm,11:45pm,

A Dog's Purpose

1:00pm,6:30pm,11:59pm,

Fist Fight

12:45pm,5:15pm,9:45pm,11:45pm,

Gold

9:15pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

10:30am,3:00pm,7:30pm,11:59pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

12:15pm,4:45pm,9:15pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:00am,2:45pm,7:15pm,11:50pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:00am,3:15pm,8:50pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

11:50am,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

10:00am,1:40pm,9:15pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:00am,12:00pm,2:00pm,4:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

6:00pm,8:00pm,10:00pm,11:59pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

1:00pm,5:30pm,10:00pm,



NOVO WORLD TRADE CENTER MALL

A Dog's Purpose

12:00pm,4:00pm,8:00pm,

NEW! Eliminators

12:10pm,4:10pm,8:10pm,12:10am,

Fist Fight

10:10am,2:10pm,6:10pm,10:10pm,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

10:00am,3:30pm,9:00pm,12:05am,

NEW! HiddenFigures

1:30pm,6:30pm,11:30pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:00am,4:00pm,9:00pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

6:00pm,8:45pm,11:15pm,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

01:10pm,6:40pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,1:45pm,5:00pm,8:30pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

11:50am,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

10:00am,1:40pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:00am,12:00pm,2:00pm,4:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

10:00am,12:15pm,2:00pm,2:30pm,4:45pm,6:00pm,7:00pm,9:15pm, 10:00pm,11:30pm,11:59pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

9:00pm,11:59pm,



NOVO BAS

NEW! Eliminators

10:00am,2:00pm,6:00pm,10:00pm,

Fist Fight

10:15am,2:45pm,7:30pm,9:30pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

12:15pm,5:00pm,11:59pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

9:00pm,11:55pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

11:50am,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

10:00am,1:40pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:00am,1:00pm,3:00pm,5:00pm,7:10pm,9:20pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

12:00pm,4:00pm,8:00pm,11:59pm,



CINE ROYAL DALMA MALL

A Dog's Purpose

11:15am,1:30pm,3:45pm,6:15pm,8:30pm,10:45pm,

NEW! Eliminators

11:25am,4:15pm,4:35pm,6:35pm,8:40pm,11:45pm,

Ezra (Malayalam)

11:30am,2:30pm,5:45pm,8:45pm,11:45pm,

Fist Fight

11:45am,1:45pm,3:45pm,5:45pm,7:45pm,9:45pm,11:50pm

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

1:30am,8:35pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

1:00pm,3:00pm,6:30pm,7:45pm,10:15pm,12:05am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:30am,2:00pm,4:30pm,7:00pm,9:30pm,12:00am,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

9:25pm,12:14am,

NEW! Loving

9:00pm,11:40pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:15am,3:35pm,9:15pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

10:35am,1:40pm,4:50pm,7:55pm,11:00pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,1:35am,4:45pm,7:50am,11:00pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:45am,12:45pm,2:45pm,4:45pm,6:45pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:15am,12:30pm,2:45pm,5:00pm,7:15pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:00am,1:15pm,3:30pm,4:45pm,5:40pm,6:55pm,7:50pm, 9:05pm,10:00pm,11:25pm,12:10am

NEW! Trespass Against Us

12:50pm,5:35pm,6:25pm,10:15pm,10:45pm,12:20am,



CINE ROYAL DEERFIELDS

A Dog's Purpose

10:30am,12:35pm,2:45pm,4:50pm,7:00pm,9:05pm,11:15pm

NEW! Eliminators

12:55pm,5:15pm,9:45pm,

Ezra (Malayalam)

11:30am,5:45pm,11:50pm,

Fist Fight

12:00pm,2:15pm,4:15pm,5:30pm,6:15pm,8:15pm,10:15pm, 12:14am,12:30am,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

1:45am,8:15pm,11:30pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

1:00pm,3:45pm,6:30pm,9:05pm,12:05am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:30am,2:00pm,4:30pm,7:00pm,7:30pm,9:30pm,10:00pm,12:00am,

Kung Fu Yoga

7:15pm,9:35pm,11:50pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:15am,3:35pm,6:20pm,9:15pm,11:40pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

2:30pm,8:45pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,5:00pm,8:45pm,11:50pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:45am,12:45pm,2:45pm,4:45pm,6:45pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:15am,12:30pm,2:45pm,5:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:00am,1:15pm,3:30pm,4:15pm,5:40pm,6:30pm,7:50pm, 8:45pm,10:00pm,11:00pm,12:10am

NEW! Trespass Against Us

10:45am,3:00pm,7:30pm,11:55pm,



CINE ROYAL KHALIDIYA MALL

A Dog's Purpose

12:50pm,5:35pm,7:40pm,

NEW! Eliminators

12:45pm,9:30pm,11:30pm,

Ezra (Malayalam)

10:30am,4:30pm,10:45pm,

Fist Fight

11:15am,3:45pm,8:15pm,12:45am,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

10:30am,4:15pm,7:25pm,10:35pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

1:45pm,5:15pm,8:45pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

1:15pm,5:45pm,10:15pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:15am,2:55pm,9:45pm,12:25am,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

1:30pm,7:30pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,1:30am,4:35pm,7:45am,11:15pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:30am,2:40pm,6:45pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

12:25pm,4:35pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:15pm,1:20pm,2:30pm,3:30pm,4:45pm,5:40pm,7:00pm, 7:50pm,9:15pm,10:00pm,11:30pm,12:14am

NEW! Trespass Against Us

3:00pm,7:15pm,11:45pm,



CINE ROYAL RUWAIS MALL

A Dog's Purpose

11:15am,1:30pm,3:45pm,6:15pm,8:30pm,

Ezra (Malayalam)

10:45pm,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

1:45am,8:15pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

6:30pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,5:00pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:15am,12:15pm,2:15pm,4:30pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

12:55pm,5:15pm,9:55pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

10:45am,3:00pm,7:45pm,12:05am,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

8:55pm,11:55pm,



OSCAR CINEMA AL WAHDA

A Dog's Purpose

10:00am,2:00pm,6:00pm,10:00pm,

NEW! Eliminators

10:15am,12:15pm,2:15pm,4:15pm,6:15pm,8:15pm,10:15pm, 12:15am,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

12:00pm,3:00pm,6:00pm,9:00pm,12:00am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:30am,4:00pm,9:30pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

9:20pm,11:55pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

5:30pm,8:30pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,11:30am,1:30pm,2:30pm,4:30pm,5:30pm,7:30pm, 8:30pm,10:30pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:10am,12:00pm,1:50pm,3:40pm,5:30pm,7:20pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:30am,12:30pm,2:30pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

4:30pm,6:30pm,8:30pm,10:30pm,12:30am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

12:00pm,4:00pm,8:00pm,12:00am,

Winner (Telugu)

11:30am,2:30pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

1:00pm,6:30pm,12:00am,



OSCAR CINEMA AL RAHA

NEW! Eliminators

11:00am,3:20pm,7:40pm,12:00am,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:30am,2:30pm,5:30pm,8:30pm,11:30 PM

NEW! Rock Dog

10:30am,12:20pm,2:10pm,4:00pm,6:00 PM

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

8:00pm,10:00pm,12:00am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

1:10pm,5:30pm,9:50pm,

VOX AJMAN CITY CENTRE

A Dog's Purpose

10:40am,3:20pm,8:05pm,

Ezra (Malayalam)

10:15am,2:20pm,4:45pm,8:50pm,11:20pm,

Fist Fight

1:15pm,5:40pm,9:55pm,12:00am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

1:00pm,6:00pm,11:00pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:25am,2:30pm,5:35pm,12:15am,

Kung Fu Yoga

3:40pm,8:40pm,10:45pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

11:00am,1:25pm,5:30pm,8:00pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,1:55pm,5:20pm,8:45pm,12:10am,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:10am,12:10pm,2:10pm,4:15pm,6:20pm,

Singam 3 (Tamil)

8:40pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:30am,12:55pm,2:55pm,5:35pm,7:35pm,8:20pm,

The Remains

10:20pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:00am,12:35pm,3:20pm,5:20pm,7:40pm,10:00pm,12:00am,

STAR BAWADI

A Dog's Purpose

10:00am,2:00pm,6:00pm,10:00pm,

NEW! Eliminators

10:15am,12:15pm,2:15pm,4:15pm,6:15pm,8:15pm,10:15pm,12:15am,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

12:00pm,3:00pm,6:00pm,9:00pm,12:00am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:00am,12:20pm,2:40pm,5:00pm,7:20pm,9:40pm,12:00am,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

10:00am,12:40pm,3:20pm,6:10pm,8:50pm,11:40pm,

Kaabil (Hindi)

12:00pm,5:50pm,11:50pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

9:20pm,11:55pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

5:30pm,8:30pm,11:30pm,

Raees (Hindi)

2:50pm,8:40pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,11:00am,11:30am,1:30pm,2:00pm,2:30pm,4:30pm, 5:00pm,5:30pm,7:30pm,8:00pm,8:30pm,10:30pm,11:00pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:10am,1:50pm,5:30pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

12:00pm,3:40pm,7:20pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:30am,12:30pm,2:30pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

4:30pm,6:30pm,8:30pm,10:30pm,12:30am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

12:00pm,4:00pm,8:00pm,12:00am,

Winner (Telugu)

11:30am,2:30pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

11:00am,2:00pm,5:00pm,8:00pm,11:00pm,



STAR CINEPLEX AL AIN MALL

NEW! Eliminators

10:30am,2:20pm,6:10pm,10:00pm,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

3:00pm,6:00pm,9:00pm,12:00am,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:30am,2:30pm,5:30pm,8:30pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:30am,2:10pm,6:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

12:20pm,4:00pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

11:00am,1:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

8:00pm,10:00pm,12:00am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

12:20pm,4:10pm,8:00pm,12:00am,



OSCAR CINEMA AL FOAH

NEW! Eliminators

11:00am,3:20pm,7:40pm,12:00am,

Fist Fight

12:30pm,5:00pm,9:30pm,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

3:00pm,6:00pm,9:00pm,12:00am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:00am,2:30pm,7:00pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:30am,2:30pm,5:30pm,8:30pm,11:30 PM

NEW! Rock Dog

10:30am,2:10pm,6:00pm,

NEW! Rock Dog (3D)

12:20pm,4:00pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

11:00am,1:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

8:00pm,10:00pm,12:00am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

1:10pm,5:30pm,9:50pm,



OSCAR BARARI

NEW! Eliminators

11:00am,3:20pm,7:40pm,12:00am,

Fist Fight

10:30am,12:15pm,5:00pm,10:00pm,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

2:00pm,7:00pm,12:00am,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:30am,2:30pm,5:30pm,8:30pm,11:30pm

NEW! Rock Dog

10:30am,12:20pm,2:10pm,4:00pm,6:00pm

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

8:00pm,10:00pm,12:00am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

1:10pm,5:30pm,9:50pm,



CLUB CINEMA AL AIN

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

2:00pm,9:00pm

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

5:00pm,11:45pm

REEL DUBAI MALL

A Dogs Purpose

12:00pm,12:20pm,2:30pm,4:40pm,5:40pm,6:50pm,8:00pm, 9:00pm,

Fences

1:10pm,8:30pm,

Fist Fight

11:00am,11:30am,12:50pm,3:00pm,4:00pm,5:10pm,6:00pm, 7:30pm,8:15pm,9:40pm,10:30pm,11:50pm,12:45am,2:00am,

Gold

11:10am,11:25pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

1:40pm,2:45pm,7:10pm,8:05pm,10:20pm,11:10pm,12:50am,1:25am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:50am,12:30pm,2:25pm,3:20pm,6:00pm,8:35pm,10:10pm, 11:10pm,12:45am,1:10am,

John Wick: Chapter 2 (4D)

5:00pm,7:35pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

12:00pm,2:30pm,4:20pm,5:20pm,10:00pm,10:40pm,1:40am,1:45am,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

4:05pm,6:05pm,9:15pm,12:25am,

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3D)

4:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

11:00am,11:50am,1:00pm,3:00pm,

Sing (3D)

1:50pm,

Split

1:40pm,7:15pm,

The Lego Batman Movie (3D)

11:00am,1:20pm,3:40pm,5:00pm,6:15pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

9:40pm,11:50pm,2:00am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

9:30pm,11:40pm,1:50am,

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D)

7:15pm,



REEL MARINA MALL

A Dogs Purpose

12:10pm,2:20pm,4:30pm,6:40pm,8:50pm

Fences

12:10pm,4:20pm,

Fist Fight

5:25pm,7:30pm,9:35pm,11:40pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

12:50pm,6:20pm,8:40pm,10:20pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

7:50pm,11:50pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

3:30pm,5:00pm,9:00pm,11:20pm,

NEW! Rock Dog (3D)

11:00am,1:00pm,3:00pm,

Sing

10:40am,12:00pm,2:10pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

11:20am,1:40pm,3:10pm,4:00pm,6:20pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

9:20pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

7:10pm,11:00pm,



VOX SHINDAGHA CITY CENTRE

Ezra (Malayalam)

9:30am,12:40pm,3:50pm,7:00pm,10:10pm,12:45am,1:20a

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

10:00am,4:50pm,11:45pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

9:45am,12:45pm,3:45pm,6:45pm,9:45pm,

Kaabil (Hindi)

3:20pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

10:15am,1:30pm,4:45pm,8:05pm,11:20pm,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

9:35pm,

NEW! Purano Dunga (Nepali)

10:00am,1:30pm,7:00pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:15am,1:35pm,4:55pm,8:15pm,11:35pm,

Singam 3 (Tamil)

1:20pm,8:15pm,

Winner (Telugu)

12:20pm,3:55pm,9:25pm,12:30am,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

10:10am,6:20pm,12:10am,



VOX MALL OF THE EMIRATES

A Dog's Purpose

9:45am,12:00pm,2:15pm,4:30pm,6:45pm,9:00pm,

Arrival (PG13)

10:35am,1:15pm,3:50pm,

Bighamdet 3ein (Arabic)

4:50pm,9:30pm,

Dalida (French)

6:10pm,

Fences

11:20am,3:45pm,9:45pm,

Fist Fight

10:00am,12:15pm,1:40pm,2:30pm,4:00pm,4:45pm,6:15pm, 7:00pm,8:30pm,9:15pm,11:00pm,11:30p

Florence Foster Jenkins

11:00am,

Gold

12:45pm,6:45pm,12:15am,

Hacksaw Ridge

0:35am,

Hell or High Water

1:30pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

9:45am,10:45am,12:00pm,12:30pm,3:00pm,3:15pm,6:00pm, 8:45pm,9:00pm,11:30pm,

Jackie

11:45am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

12:35pm,2:20pm,3:15pm,5:55pm,8:35pm,10:20pm,11:15pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

9:30am,11:30pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

10:15am,12:45pm,3:10pm,5:35pm,9:45pm,10:30pm,

La La Land

10:10am,5:50pm,7:30pm,10:20pm,

Lion

10:30am,1:10pm,

Live by Night

6:15pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Loving

10:00am,12:45pm,3:30pm,9:00pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:45am,1:45pm,3:30pm,4:45pm,7:25pm,7:45pm,9:30pm,10:45pm,

Moana

10:00am,12:30pm,3:00pm,5:30pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

8:00pm,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

11:30am,2:05pm,

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

4:30pm,9:20pm,

Rings 3

8:00pm,10:15pm,12:30am,

NEW! Rock Dog

9:30am,11:40am,1:50pm,4:00pm,6:10pm,8:20pm,

Silence

11:20pm,

Sing

9:30am,12:00pm,2:30pm,5:00pm,

Split

4:05pm,6:45pm,9:20pm,12:00am,12:30am,

The Great Wall

3:50pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

9:30am,10:15am,12:00pm,12:45pm,2:30pm,3:15pm,3:50pm, 5:00pm,5:45pm,7:30pm,10:00pm,

The Remains

7:15pm,11:50pm,12:30am,

The Space Between Us

11:15pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

10:00am,12:15pm,2:30pm,4:45pm,7:00pm,8:10pm,9:15pm, 10:30pm,11:30pm,12:45am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

11:20am,1:00pm,1:50pm,4:20pm,5:10pm,6:50pm,9:20pm,11:45pm,



VOX MERCATO MALL

A Dog's Purpose

9:55am,12:05pm,2:15pm,4:25pm,6:35pm,8:45p

Fist Fight

9:55am,7:40pm,9:45pm,10:50pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

4:00pm,12:50pm,9:10pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:40am,1:25pm,9:00pm,11:15pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:50pm,

Kaabil (Hindi)

2:20pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

11:20am,6:40pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:00am,3:30pm,6:20pm,11:50pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

11:35pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

1:25pm,3:40pm,5:45pm,7:55pm,

Split

10:05pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:55am,12:00pm,1:40pm,5:20pm,6:20pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:45am,2:00pm,4:15pm,6:30pm,8:45pm,11:00p

NEW! Trespass Against Us

4:10pm,8:40pm,12:55am,



VOX MIRDIF CITY CENTRE

A Dog's Purpose

10:45am,1:00pm,3:20pm,5:35pm,

Fist Fight

10:00am,10:40am,12:20pm,12:50pm,3:00pm,3:45pm,5:10pm, 5:30pm,7:20pm,7:45pm,9:30pm,10:00pm,11:45p

NEW! HiddenFigures

10:00am,3:30pm,8:55pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:45am,1:00pm,5:45pm,6:00pm,6:30pm,8:30pm,11:10pm,11:30pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

10:20pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

10:15am,12:45pm,3:15pm,7:50pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:15am,12:40pm,2:45pm,6:10pm,8:40pm,11:30pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

11:30pm,

Rings 3

0:00am,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:15am,12:20pm,2:20pm,4:25pm,

Split

9:10pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:00am,11:00am,12:30pm,1:30pm,3:00pm,4:00pm,5:30pm, 6:30pm,9:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

2:30pm,4:50pm,7:15pm,8:00pm,9:40pm,10:20pm,11:45pm,12:15am,



VOX GALLERIA MALL

Thursday

A Dog's Purpose: 6:20pm

NEW! Manchester by the Sea: 8:40pm

Arrival: 11:40pm

Friday

The Lego Batman Movie: 6:20pm

NEW! Manchester by the Sea: 8:45pm

Fences: 11:40pm

Saturday

NEW! Rock Dog: 6:20pm

La La Land: 8:30pm

Hell or High Water: 11:40pm

Sunday

Lion: 7:15pm

Hacksaw Ridge: 11:20pm

Monday

La La Land: 7:30pm

NEW! HiddenFigures: 10:30pm

Tuesday

NEW! Manchester by the Sea: 7:30pm

NEW! HiddenFigures: 10:30pm

Wednesday

Hiden Figures: 8:10pm

Logan: 11:00pm



VOX DEIRA CITY CENTRE

Ezra (Malayalam)

10:00am,11:30am,2:45pm,4:50pm,6:00pm,9:15pm,11:30pm, 11:40pm,12:30am,

Fences

8:40pm,

Fist Fight

10:20am,2:55pm,7:30pm,9:30pm,12:00am,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

10:15am,1:40pm,5:05pm,8:30pm,12:00am,

Irada (Hindi)

12:25pm,5:55pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:40am,1:20pm,3:30pm,4:00pm,6:50pm,8:30pm,9:30pm,12:10am,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:00am,12:00pm,5:40pm,6:15pm,8:55pm,12:00am,

Jomonte (Malayalam)

11:30am,

Kaabil (Hindi)

8:35pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

10:10am,12:30pm,5:10pm,8:10pm,9:40pm,11:35pm,

La La Land

1:30pm,7:30pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

11:30am,1:15pm,2:50pm,4:40pm,6:15pm,8:15pm,9:40pm,1:00am,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

10:45am,1:20pm,4:00pm,6:40pm,9:10pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Purano Dunga (Nepali)

10:00am,2:50pm,10:35pm,

Raees (Hindi)

5:20pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,12:20pm,12:30pm,2:00pm,4:00pm,5:30pm,9:00pm, 10:20pm,12:30am,

Rings 3

10:10pm,12:30am,

Running Shaadi (Hindi)

3:10pm,

Singam 3 (Tamil)

2:00pm,4:00pm,7:40pm,11:20pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:30am,11:45am,12:30pm,12:55pm,2:55pm,3:20pm,4:35pm, 5:20pm,5:45pm,7:45pm,9:20pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:15am,11:45am,1:30pm,2:15pm,2:30pm,3:45pm,5:30pm, 6:00pm,7:00pm,8:00pm,11:00pm,11:45pm,12:15am,



VOX CINEPLEX

NEW! Eliminators

3:30pm,7:45pm,12:00am,

Ezra (Malayalam)

11:45am,3:00pm,6:15pm,9:30pm,12:45am,

Fist Fight

11:00am,4:35pm,10:20pm,12:15am,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

9:55am,1:10pm,6:50pm,12:30am,

Irada (Hindi)

11:00am,4:25pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

12:20pm,5:20pm,10:20pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:15am,2:30pm,5:45pm,8:50pm,12:00am,

Kaabil (Hindi)

1:50pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

1:50pm,6:45pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

10:15am,1:45pm,5:05pm,8:25pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,2:00pm,5:30pm,9:00pm,12:30am,

Running Shaadi (Hindi)

1:45pm,

Singam 3 (Tamil)

2:25pm,8:35pm,

Split

6:00pm,12:00am,

The Lego Batman Movie

11:20am,1:45pm,4:15pm,6:50pm,9:15pm,

The Remains

9:45pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

3:00pm,4:30pm,8:00pm,9:15pm,9:45pm,11:30pm,1:00a

NEW! Trespass Against Us

1:20pm,5:35pm,9:50pm,

Winner (Telugu)

10:45am,5:00pm,11:30pm,

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

7:15pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

11:00am,8:10pm,11:40pm,



NOVO MEGAPLEX

A Dog's Purpose

10:00am,12:00pm,2:00pm,4:00pm,8:00pm,10:00pm,12:00am,

NEW! Eliminators

10:30am,12:30pm,2:30pm,4:30pm,6:30pm,8:30pm,10:30pm, 12:30am,

Fences

1:10pm,6:30pm,11:50pm,

Fist Fight

12:30pm,2:30pm,4:50pm,6:00pm,7:00pm,9:00pm,11:00pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

11:40am,2:50pm,6:00pm,9:10pm,12:20am,

Gold

7:00pm,9:30pm,11:59pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

12:00pm,2:30pm,4:30pm,5:00pm,7:30pm,9:00pm,10:00pm,12:30am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:00am,2:20pm,6:40pm,11:00pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

10:00am,3:10pm,8:20pm,11:10pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

10:20am,12:30pm,2:40pm,4:50pm,

La La Land

11:00am,1:40pm,4:20pm,7:00pm,9:40pm,12:20am,

NEW! Loving

10:00am,2:30pm,7:00pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

12:00pm,4:50pm,9:40pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

11:00am,2:10pm,5:20pm,8:30pm,11:40pm,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

12:50pm,6:00pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:00am,11:40am,1:00pm,2:10pm,2:50pm,5:20pm,6:00pm, 8:30pm,9:10pm,11:00pm,11:40pm,12:20am,

Rings 3

2:40pm,7:30pm,12:20am,

NEW! Rock Dog

11:50am,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,9:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

10:00am,1:40pm,

Sing

10:10am,12:10pm,2:10pm,4:10pm,6:10pm,

Split

8:00pm,10:20pm,12:40am,

The Last Face

10:30am,3:50pm,9:10pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:10am,12:20pm,2:30pm,4:40pm,6:50pm,9:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:00am,1:10pm,3:20pm,4:00pm,5:30pm,7:40pm,9:00pm,9:50pm, 11:59pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

12:30pm,5:00pm,9:30pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

10:20am,1:30pm,4:40pm,7:50pm,11:00pm,



NOVO FESTIVAL CITY

A Dog's Purpose

12:30pm,5:00pm,9:30pm,11:00pm,

NEW! Eliminators

12:00pm,4:00pm,8:00pm,12:00am,

Fist Fight

10:00am,1:00pm,2:00pm,6:00pm,7:40pm,10:00pm,11:20pm,11:50pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

12:30pm,2:00pm,5:00pm,6:45pm,9:30pm,11:30pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:00am,2:30pm,7:00pm,11:30pm,

La La Land

10:30am,1:10pm,3:50pm,6:30pm,9:10pm,11:50pm,

NEW! Loving

12:40pm,5:50pm,11:00pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:00am,3:10pm,8:15pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:00am,2:00pm,3:00pm,5:00pm,8:00pm,8:15pm,11:30pm,

Rings 3

11:00am,3:20pm,12:00am,

NEW! Rock Dog

11:50am,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,9:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

10:00am,1:40pm,

Split

1:00pm,5:20pm,9:40pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

11:00am,1:00pm,3:00pm,5:00pm,7:00pm,9:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:30am,12:00pm,1:30pm,3:30pm,4:45pm,5:00pm,7:30pm,9:30pm, 11:30pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

10:30am,3:00pm,7:30pm,12:00am,



NOVO DRAGON MART

NEW! Eliminators

10:45am,12:40pm,2:35pm,4:30pm,6:25pm,8:20pm,10:20pm, 12:15am,

Fist Fight

10:30am,2:45pm,7:30pm,12:05am,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

11:15am,2:25pm,5:35pm,8:45pm,11:55pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

12:05pm,4:30pm,8:55pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

7:05pm,9:30pm,11:55pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:55am,4:40pm,9:15pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

3:10pm,7:50pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:00am,12:35pm,5:15pm,9:55pm,12:30am,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

10:30am,4:40pm,10:50pm,

NEW! Purano Dunga (Nepali)

10:15am,3:30pm,7:40pm,12:45am,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:45am,12:20pm,1:55pm,5:05pm,5:35pm,8:15pm,9:40pm, 10:50pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:00am,11:50am,1:40pm,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,9:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

10:15am,2:15pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:45am,12:50pm,2:55pm,5:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

12:15pm,4:15pm,6:15pm,8:15pm,10:15pm,12:15am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

10:00am,2:30pm,6:55pm,11:20pm,

Winner (Telugu)

1:35pm,7:45pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

10:45am,1:50pm,4:55pm,8:00pm,11:05pm,



NOVO AL GHURAIR CENTRE

NEW! Eliminators

10:30am,3:00pm,7:30pm,11:59pm,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

11:30am,5:30pm,11:30pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

12:30pm,5:00pm,9:30pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:00am,1:45pm,6:35pm,11:35pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

2:30pm,8:30pm,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

11:30am,2:00pm,4:30pm,7:00pm,9:30pm,11:59pm,

NEW! Purano Dunga (Nepali)

4:30pm,9:30pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:00am,12:00pm,2:00pm,3:00pm,5:00pm,6:00pm,8:00pm, 9:00pm,11:00pm,11:59pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:00am,11:50am,1:40pm,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

9:00pm,11:00pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

11:00am,2:00pm,5:00pm,8:00pm,11:00pm,

VOX FUJAIRAH CITY CENTRE

A Dog's Purpose

9:45am,12:00pm,2:15pm,4:30pm,6:45pm,9:00pm,

NEW! Eliminators

2:15pm,4:30pm,6:45pm,9:00pm,11:15pm,

Ezra (Malayalam)

11:00am,10:15pm,

Fist Fight

10:45am,11:15am,1:00pm,1:45pm,3:15pm,4:15pm,5:30pm, 6:30pm,7:45pm,8:45pm,10:00pm,11:00pm,12:15a

John Wick: Chapter 2

12:15pm,7:30pm,8:15pm,11:00pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

11:10am,5:00pm,7:30pm,10:00pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

1:30pm,5:00pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

9:30am,11:35am,1:45pm,3:55pm,6:00pm,8:00pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:15am,11:15am,12:45pm,1:45pm,3:15pm,4:15pm,5:45pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

4:00pm,3:00pm,6:15pm,6:45pm,8:30pm,9:00pm,10:45pm, 11:15pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

10:15am,12:30pm,2:45pm,5:15pm,7:20pm,9:30pm,10:15pm, 11:45pm,

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

11:15pm,



STAR FUJAIRAH CINEPLEX

A Dog's Purpose

10:00am,2:00pm,6:00pm,10:00pm,

NEW! Eliminators

10:15am,12:15pm,2:15pm,4:15pm,6:15pm,8:15pm,10:15pm, 12:15am,

Fist Fight

11:15am,1:00pm,2:45pm,4:30pm,6:15pm,8:00pm,9:45pm, 11:30pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:00am,2:50pm,7:40pm,12:30am,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

12:15pm,5:05pm,9:55pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

9:10pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:00am,11:15am,12:50pm,2:15pm,3:40pm,5:15pm,6:30pm, 8:15pm,9:20pm,11:15pm,12:10am,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:10am,12:00pm,1:50pm,3:40pm,5:30pm,7:20pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:30am,12:30pm,2:30pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

4:30pm,6:20pm,8:10pm,10:05pm,12:00am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

12:00pm,4:00pm,8:00pm,12:00am,



STAR DANA CINEPLEX

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

10:30am,1:30pm,4:30pm,7:15pm,10:15pm,1:15am,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

5:30pm,8:30pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:45am,1:30pm,4:15pm,7:30pm,10:30pm,1:15am,

Winner (Telugu)

11:30am,2:30pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

10:30am,1:15pm,4:00pm,7:00pm,10:00pm,1:00am,

VOX AL HAMRA MALL

A Dog's Purpose

10:30am,3:15pm,8:20pm,

NEW! Eliminators

12:55pm,5:15pm,9:30pm,10:35pm,

Ezra (Malayalam)

5:30pm,11:30pm,

Fist Fight

10:20am,11:20am,12:30pm,2:40pm,3:45pm,4:50pm,7:00pm, 8:15pm,9:10pm,11:20p

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:00am,12:40pm,3:20pm,6:00pm,8:40pm,11:20pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:00pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

10:05am,12:45pm,6:20pm,9:00pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:10am,12:10pm,2:15pm,4:20pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:30am,1:00pm,3:30pm,5:55pm,

The Remains

8:45pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

10:15am,12:30pm,1:30pm,2:45pm,5:00pm,6:00pm,7:15pm, 9:30pm,10:30pm,11:40p

NEW! Trespass Against Us

3:05pm,7:20pm,11:35pm,



NOVO MANAR MALL

A Dog's Purpose

6:00pm,10:00pm,11:59pm,

NEW! Eliminators

10:00am,2:00pm,6:00pm,10:00pm,11:59pm,

Fist Fight

10:00am,2:00pm,6:10pm,8:00pm,10:20pm,12:10am,

NEW! HiddenFigures

10:20am,2:40pm,7:10pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:45am,3:50pm,8:00pm,

NEW! Loving

11:00am,3:50pm,8:45pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

1:20pm,6:10pm,11:15pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:30am,2:30pm,5:30pm,8:30pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

11:50am,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,9:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

10:00am,1:40pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:00am,12:00pm,2:00pm,4:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

12:00pm,4:00pm,8:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:00pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

12:40pm,3:10pm,9:45pm,11:45pm,



STAR CINEMAX

NEW! Eliminators

11:00am,3:20pm,7:40pm,12:00am,

Fist Fight

12:30pm,5:00pm,9:30pm,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

12:00pm,6:00pm,12:00am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:00am,2:30pm,7:00pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:30am,2:30pm,5:30pm,8:30pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:30am,2:10pm,6:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

12:20pm,4:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

8:00pm,10:00pm,12:00am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

1:10pm,5:30pm,9:50pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

3:00pm,9:00pm,