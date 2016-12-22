The year in pop culture: 10 times we geeked out in 2016

2016 can be safely defined as the year geekdom found a home on Netflix. When big budget Hollywood films let fans down on the big screen, the streaming service delivered on everything cool in entertainment, from Stranger Things to Luke Cage and Daredevil. But there were many other things we geeked out on this year. Here are our Top 10:

1. Stranger Things

The show that gave us our favourite psychokinectically-powered heroine since Matilda, Stranger Things was the gift that kept on giving. For a debut show based on the ’80s from unknowns (Duffer brothers), Stranger Things managed to take over the imaginations of pretty much everyone, gender/age/race no bar. From the retro opening credits to Millie Bobby Brown’s super intense stare to Winona Ryder’s triumphant comeback to the creepy horror elements that were the best mix of scary and intriguing at the same time to a bunch of characters that immediately endear themselves to you, the show could do no wrong. And for all of you who have watched/are watching/planning to watch Netflix’s The OA, look for a scene where one of the characters is actually watching Stranger Things on the show. Best Easter egg ever, really.

2. Doctor Strange

Marvel’s hippie doctor took us on the trip of our lives in Doctor Strange, the character’s silver screen debut, tipping him to return in future Avengers and other Marvel films. The most psychedelic origin story ever, the visuals of this film blended staggering CGI with Steve Ditko’s early, trippy visuals, from the comics to present the likes of action scenes we’ve never seen before. Future superhero films have humongous shoes to fill. We, however, wish they’d managed to cast an Asian actor to play the Ancient One instead of Tilda Swinton (whom we love to bits, by the way).

3. Preacher

When news of one of the most violent, profane and intentionally manic comic books of all time getting an adaptation made news, many were sceptical of just how much of Preacher could a TV audience really handle. But little did we know that we were about to watch the best comic book adaptation ever, at least on television. Its trio of leads helped: Dominic Cooper as a criminal-turned-preacher, Ruth Negga as his trigger-happy ex-girlfriend, and Joe Gilgun as Cassidy, an adorable Irish vampire. Serving as a sort of prequel to the comics, setting up for a second season of the hellish road-trip which the comic books are really about, Preacher was a series of breathless action and comedy sequences interspersed by beautifully languid, Instagram-filters hued panoramas of West Texas.

4. Luke Cage

The Marvel and Netflix TV show was the surprise hit of the year. After Daredevil and Jessica Jones, few were expecting a third hit from the team, but Luke Cage surpassed them both — in story and in characters. Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker created a sophisticated superhero story with nimble and soft touches, steeped deeply in its Harlem politics and culture. Nothing about this show was in your face, but it still managed to grip you from episode one — a character story like none other.

5. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

It’s only been a week since we’ve watched this Star Wars stand-alone film, but we haven’t gotten enough of it yet. One of the most diverse casts (could have used more female characters, though), a storyline that was taut and thrilling, boundless talent and some amazing throwbacks make this movie a special one. We like it even better than last year’s The Force Awakens.

6. Riri Williams steps into Tony Stark’s shoes

This year, along with the devastating news that Tony Stark is stepping out of Iron Man’s suit, we were also rewarded with a new Iron Man. Errr ... woman. A young, Black woman, Riri Williams, will take over the Iron Man mantle from Tony Stark and will go by the name Ironheart in Marvel’s Invincible Iron Man comics, out in 2017. Writer Brian Michael Bendis shared some details about Williams’s back story in October, revealing that the science prodigy is smarter than her mentor Stark. How cool is that? Williams grows up in Chicago, and is described as a science genius, who enrols in MIT at the age of 15, and catches Stark’s attention when she reverse engineers one of the old Iron Man armours in her dorm room.

7. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Proving that the Harry Potter magic is still well and alive, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’s triumph ultimately lied in that fact that it doesn’t so much as take after its Potter source, but manages to create a rich, unique world for itself. Eddie Redmayne as the endearing wizard Newt Scamander was a total winner, but it was the film’s huggable creatures (the thieving Niffler, the invisible monkey-like seer Demiguise, the majestic Thunderbird), that finally stole the show. Our only complaint was that they cast Johnny Depp as the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (set to come back with a bigger role to play in the sequel). Does anyone see him play Dumbledore’s best friend-turned-foe? Anyone?

8. All things Black Panther

Marvel’s Black Panther has had a brilliant year. From making his big-screen debut (played by Chadwick Boseman) in Captain America: Civil War to getting a brand new, bestselling print run (written by the brilliant Ta-Nehisi Coates), interest in this Avenger is at an all-time high. Black Panther #1: A Nation Under Our Feet is the solo comic the character has been waiting for. Wakanda at civil war, great female characters and Black Panther at his world-weariest, Coates’ writing and Brian Stelfreeze’s pencils made this comic a shelf-must for this year.

9. Elektra meets Daredevil in Daredevil season two

The best thing about ‘Daredevil’ season two was Daredevil coming face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend Elektra Natchios (Elodie Yung). For a season that had so many big characters to handle (Punisher, Foggy, Karen Page and Wilson Fisk), the show creators didn’t mess up with any of them, especially the vengeful Miss Elektra. The dynamic between the torn lovers is exquisite to watch, and even better, were the flashback scenes where we learn why they broke up in the first place. Everything from Elektra’s rudderless crusade to her ultimate sacrifice was handled perfectly.

10. Westworld

HBO’s big series about sentient robots and the humans that mistreat them is not the best thing to happening to television, but it’s definitely on its way there. Westworld season one provided audiences with a gorgeously presented and thought-provoking starting point, and takes all the good things about its original source film and makes it better.