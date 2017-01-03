‘The Great Wall’ falls in China. What happened?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘The Great Wall’ falls in China. What happened?

At $150 million, the most expensive Hollywood-Chinese collaboration ever has become a colossal cultural flop

  • Matt Damon in "The Great Wall." Image Credit: TNS
  • Kenny Lin in The Great Wall.Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

For movie moguls, it probably seemed like an irresistible idea: Pair a Hollywood star with China’s most famous director, add a preposterous story about monsters attacking the most recognisable Chinese landmark, and mix in $150 million (Dh550.8 million) to make the magic happen. The result was The Great Wall, the most expensive Hollywood-Chinese collaboration ever — and a colossal cultural flop.

Despite financial backing from China’s largest cinema operator, possibly the biggest marketing campaign in the country’s history, and a plum holiday-weekend slot, The Great Wall was only the third-biggest opening of the year, lagging a Chinese rom-com and a US video-game film. Its $67 million weekend box office didn’t even top the $95 million made last Christmas by Mojin: The Lost Legend. Reviews were terrible, social media scorn was widespread and prospects for future ticket sales are grim.

Not even Matt Damon, the film’s top star, could save the day. One online ticketing portal ranks actors by the number of tickets their self-identified fans have bought, and Damon so far ranks sixth, selling just one-fifth the tickets that Lu Han, a supporting actor in the film, is credited with.

Yet even this obscures how big a disappointment The Great Wall is. Its producers, and those hoping to emulate them in future projects, had much bigger ambitions. They wanted the film to serve as a model for how cross-cultural collaboration could lead to box office glory in China, the world’s second-biggest movie market. As Wang Jianlin, whose company owns one of the production studios behind The Great Wall, baldly put it: “More Chinese elements means more profits.”

The problem with that approach is that audiences are apt to view “Chinese elements” as tokenism and pandering. Increasingly, China’s moviegoers and news media have taken to mocking Hollywood’s over-the-top efforts to insert Chinese actors and products into films — such as Transformers: Age of Extinction and Independence Day: Resurgence — for no other reason than to expand market share.

That’s partly why audiences haven’t been interested in what happens when Hollywood and China team up. In 2011, Zhang Yimou — director of The Great Wall — cast Christian Bale as the male lead in The Flowers of War, a turgid epic about the Nanjing Massacre. Despite strong government support, the film barely broke even in China, completely flopped overseas and hasn’t cracked China’s 50 top-grossing films, placing well behind several American superhero movies and Chinese comedies.

The Great Wall has suffered from some of the same criticism, with reviewers expressing irritation at one scene featuring women beating on drums and another in which a traditional folk opera is clumsily recreated. One critic complained that the film’s “Chinese content comes down to lanterns, Chinese-style armour, the Great Wall and other common symbols.” Another said it shows that Zhang’s career “is dead,” a fairly sweeping verdict for one of China’s most revered artists.

The irony is that foreign blockbusters still do fine in China. They accounted for 38 per cent of its box office in 2015, even though the government allows only 34 non-Chinese films in its theatres each year. Domestic productions have also done well lately, especially gangster films, historical epics and comedies tuned to local tastes. Chinese filmgoers, as discerning and sophisticated as any, are happy to watch good Chinese films or good American ones. What they don’t want to see are “Chinese elements” cynically grafted onto Western action-adventure films.

If Hollywood wants to partner with Chinese filmmakers, it should give up on awkward and patronising co-productions. The better approach is to create an international studio in China to nurture young Chinese filmmakers and writers, and help them dream up films that will appeal to Chinese audiences. DreamWorks Animation followed this approach when it set up Oriental DreamWorks with Chinese partners in 2012. The early results — including Kung Fu Panda 3 — have been both stellar and profitable. That’s a durable recipe for making hits, in China and around the world.

More from Features

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesFeatures

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Features

Hollywood’s bleak year ahead: Someone save us

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject