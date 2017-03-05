Senegalese film scoops top award at Africa film fest

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Senegalese film scoops top award at Africa film fest

‘Felicite’ tells the tale about a nightclub singer who has to scrape together funds to pay for her son’s treatment after a road accident

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Felicite, a tale about a nightclub singer who has to scrape together funds to pay for her son’s treatment after a road accident, scooped the top prize on Saturday at Africa’s top cinema festival.

The film won the Golden Stallion award at the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, held in the capital of Burkina Faso.

The prize adds to the Silver Bear jury prize awarded to the film two weeks earlier at the Berlin Film Festival.

The film is directed by Senegalese-French Alain Gomis, who in 2013 was praised for Tey (in French, Aujourd’hui, or Today) — a story about a young Senegalese who knows he is about to die, and looks at his life through new eyes.

The festival’s Silver Stallion was awarded to Un Orage Africain (An African Storm), an anti-colonial tale by Benin director Sylvestre Amoussou, and the Bronze Stallion to A Mile in My Shoes, a drama by Said Khallaf of Morocco.

Loosely modelled on the Cannes Film Festival, the event, known by its French acronym of FESPACO, is held every two years and accepts for competition only films made by African filmmakers.

More from Features

tags from this story

Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesFeatures

tags

Morocco
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Features

Viceroy’s House misterepresented as anti-Muslim

Leisure Gallery

Japan’s mouthwatering fake food

Leisure Videos

PlayFashion icon Sonam Kapoor in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza