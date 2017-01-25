Mobile
Salma Hayek’s film speaks to America’s divisions

Politically-charged ‘Beatriz at Dinner’ is about two completely different perspectives that are not able to communicate very well

Image Credit: AP
Salma Hayek appears in Beatriz at Dinner by Miguel Arteta, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Salma Hayek says Beatriz at Dinner, her new politically charged film, “speaks to the division of perspective in America.”

“You know — two completely different perspectives that are not able to communicate very well right now. And this is what the movie is about,” Hayek said of the dark comedy, which premiered on Monday at the Sundance Film Festival.

Beatriz is directed by Sundance regular Miguel Arteta. Hayek, who was born in Mexico, plays a massage therapist who finds herself at a dinner party hosted by a Donald Trump-like businessman character played by John Lithgow. They clash over empathy, greed and politics.

She said she was looking to see what newly inaugurated President Trump will do when it comes to immigration and other issues.

“He says that he wants to be the president for America and we just have to see what is his definition of America. That’s what we need to see. And he says he wants to be the president for everybody in America. Let’s see if he’s open to the conversation like I was talking — to really hear what is the majority of America expecting for the president?” she said.

Lithgow was more direct in his assessment of Trump, saying: “We’ll survive it. I’m looking forward to a great year of schadenfreude. And it all started this weekend... It’s like the worst beginning of a presidency there ever was. And I’m hoping for even worse.”

Hayek said it had been a “love fest” to reunite at Sundance with the cast, which includes Connie Britton, Jay Duplass and Chloe Sevigny.

Sundance continues through Sunday.

