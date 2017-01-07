Golden Globes 2017: What you need to know

Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Scarlett Stallone, Lorenzo Soria, Jimmy Fallon, Allen Shapiro and Barry Adelman attend the 74th Annual Golden Globes Preview Day at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Ready or not, the awards shows are coming, and the 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will kick off the 2017 awards season on Sunday night. You have questions, and we have answers.

What is hosting?

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will be bringing his brand of nice-guy humour to the proceedings, replacing last year’s acerbic four-time host Ricky Gervais. It’ll be the Saturday Night Live alum’s first time hosting the boozy affair, but not his debut at the helm of a high-profile ceremony — he hosted the Emmy Awards in 2010, when the show aired on NBC.

“The Golden Globes are exciting for me to host because I get to wear this tuxedo I’m already practicing wearing every single night and just handing out awards to random people,” Fallon joked in a TV spot.

Incidentally, the funnyman has won four Primetime Emmy Awards, but has yet to be nominated for a Golden Globe.

Who are the nominees?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which began as a handful of LA-based overseas journalists in the 1950s but now represents 56 countries, selects the nominees and winners for the ceremony, which awards recipients across movies, television and music.

In film, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight were nominated for best drama picture, and 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins, La La Land and Sing Street were nominated for musical or comedy picture category.

In television, The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld earned nods in the drama category, while Atlanta, black-ish, Mozart in the Jungle, Transparent and Veep were selected among the year’s best comedies. American Crime, The Dresser, The Night Manager, The Night Of and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story are up for limited series or TV movie.

A notable mention goes out to Florence Foster Jenkins star Meryl Streep, who is set to attend the show as this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”. The 67-year-old actress — a three-time Oscar winner — has earned 29 Golden Globe nominations in her 40-plus year career in film and has won eight.

What are your predictions?

Los Angeles Times resident awards expert Glenn Whipp outlined his picks for this year’s winners, explaining why he was torn over two best drama nominees and why the TV winners usually provide the evening’s best fodder.

It’s a toss-up between two critically acclaimed indie dramas: The safer pick is grief-stricken Manchester by the Sea, but the coming-of-age tale Moonlight appears to be a movie of the moment. In the film acting races, Whipp suspects that Manchester star Casey Affleck and Jackie star Natalie Portman will win the drama awards.

Sorry, Deadpool. The musical La La Land is expected to win big across the musical or comedy categories, including best lead actor and actress for its headliners, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

In television drama, Netflix’s Queen Elizabeth series The Crown is expected to win best TV drama, coronating its star, Claire Foy, with the best actress title. Meanwhile, Goliath lead Billy Bob Thornton looks to be a shoo-in for the best actor win.

In TV comedy, move over, Mr. Robot. FX’s rookie series Atlanta is expected to take the top honour, with its star Donald Glover winning the best actor race. Issa Rae of Insecure may follow in the footsteps of best actress predecessors Gina Rodriguez and Rachel Bloom if the Hollywood Foreign Press Association repeats its tradition of awarding newcomers in television.

As for the miniseries and TV movies category, Emmy darling The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and The Night Manager lead the TV nominees with five and four nominations apiece, respectively.

Who are the presenters?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is once again tapping Hollywood’s finest to dole out the awards. Here are this year’s star-studded presenters — in the order they were announced — with a few nominees and previous winners thrown in for good measure:

Batch No. 1: Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone (whose three daughters will serve as this year’s Miss Golden Globes and hand out the gilded statues), Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.

Batch No. 2: Ben Affleck and brother Casey Affleck, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Sting, Emma Stone, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Carl Weathers and Kristen Wiig.