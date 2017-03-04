Doha’s Qumra brings in the film experts

Qumra Masters Bruno Dumont, Paulo Branco and Lucrecia Martel with DFI's CEO Fatma Al Remaihi and Artistic Advisor Elia Suleiman.

Souq Waqif in Doha would appear to be an unlikely venue to run into Paulo Branco, the prolific film producer with the distinction of having the most number of films presented at Cannes; Bruno Dumont, the French auteur; and Lucrecia Martel, the Argentinian filmmaker, whose spectacular feature debut, La Cienaga in 2002 is considered one of the best Latin American films of this century.

And yet, they were brought together by Qumra, the annual industry initiative by the Doha Film Institute (DFI) for the celebratory kick-off in the Souq on Friday. This year, Branco, Dumont and Martel join Rithy Panh, the Cambodian director/producer, and Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian double-Oscar winner, as “Qumra Masters”, who will present Master Classes over five days.

Described primarily as a “modern-day project incubator”, Qumra identifies a number of projects from around the world — 34 this year — and connects them with various industry professionals such as financiers, festival programmers, distributors and exhibitors.

The success of Houda Benyamina’s Divines, which was at Qumra last year and impressed a Netflix acquisition executive, who was attending and picked it up for a worldwide release on the streaming channel after viewing a 20-minute rough cut, is massively inspiring for the chosen project’s directors and producers. Divines was also nominated for a Best Foreign Film Golden Globe.

Further energising the mood and momentum at the initiative this year, is the Best Documentary win at the Berlinale 2017 for Palestinian filmmaker Raed Andoni’s Ghost Hunting. Andoni is also a Qumra alumnus.

“It is a very unique event and equally a very intense five days — not at all glamorous the way filmmaking is often thought to be. Between the master classes and the interactions with the mentors from the industry, it’s really exciting to be exposed to the diversity of the information and expertise,” says Amjad Abu Alala, a Sudanese filmmaker whose debut feature project You Will Not Die at Twenty, is participating at Qumra.

Split between Doha’s Museum of Islamic Art and the Souq Waqif, the initiative also comprises of a series of screenings including films by the “Qumra Masters” and acclaimed films that have been made with the support of the Doha Film Institute’s (DFI’s) grants programmes and year-round labs.

The geographical scope of projects within Qumra is not limited to Qatari stories or talent or for that matter, the Arab world. Five of the selected projects are international with stories including a feature narrative about Native Americans and their complicated relationships with their more dominant neighbours — helmed by an Iranian.

Since it was established in 2010, the DFI has supported more than 310 films from 51 countries that have earned critical acclaim including the recent Oscar win for Asghar Farhadi’s The Salesman and festival hits such as the Nepalese film Under the Sun and The Apprentice from Singapore.

“Identifying and supporting emerging and established talents from across the world is one of our central commitments in nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. While providing the platform for new cinematic voices, we are also looking to build a culture of universal storytelling with films that resonate across all cultures. We want to empower talented young people by helping them tide over the challenges they face in fulfilling their creative aspirations and encourage the creation of compelling content,” says Fatma Al Remaihi, CEO, DFI.

What is Qumra?

Qumra derives its name from the Arabic term “qumra” which is said to be the origin of the word “camera” and to have been used by the scientist, astronomer and mathematician Ibn Al- aytham, whose ground-breaking work in optics laid out the principles of the camera obscura.

Running until March 8, Qumra is organised into three main sections: the Qumra Master Classes, the Qumra Meetings and the Qumra Screenings. The Master Classes are daily sessions, each led by one of the Masters. Past Qumra Masters include the Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal, Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, American producer/director James Schamus, Russian director Aleksandr Sokurov, Bosnian director Danis Tanovic and Japanese director Naomi Kawase.

The Qumra Meetings are a series of one-on-one meetings, workshops and mentoring sessions between the representatives of the participating projects and industry guests.