‘Blade Runner’ trailer has Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford

The trailer opens with a shot of a foggy cityscape that channels the look and feel of 2019 Los Angeles, which was the setting of Ridley Scott’s 1982 ‘Blade Runner’

It’s finally here. The first trailer for director Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Blade Runner sequel has been released, giving fans their first look at the mysterious and very sandy future.

The trailer opens with a shot of a foggy cityscape that channels the look and feel of 2019 Los Angeles, which was the setting of Ridley Scott’s 1982 Blade Runner.

“Replicants are like any other machine. They’re either a benefit or a hazard,” says Rick Deckard in a voiceover. “If they’re a benefit, it’s not my problem.”

The footage then cuts to a seemingly abandoned, sandy, yellow landscape revealing a trench coat-clad Ryan Gosling, who is confronted by Harrison Ford.

Although the trailer does not reveal much about the plot, the Blade Runner 2049 synopsis released earlier explains that it takes place 30 years after the first Blade Runner film. Gosling plays a new blade runner on a journey to find Rick Deckard (Ford).

Here is the full official synopsis: “Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K [Ryan Gosling], unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard [Harrison Ford], a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

The original Blade Runner, of course, was based on the science fiction novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick. It depicts a future Los Angeles where replicants — bioengineered androids nearly indistinguishable from humans and tasked with menial labour on off-world colonies — are illegal on Earth. Special operatives known as blade runners are designated to track and eliminate replicants that have made their way to Earth.

In addition to Gosling and Ford, the Blade Runner sequel will also feature Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, with Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

Blade Runner 2049 is set to hit US theatres on October 6.

