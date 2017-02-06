Nissan GT-R gets fresh look

The new 2017 GT-R.

Dubai: The new 2017 GT-R, which launched in the Middle East last month, boasts a revised look both inside and out.

The 2017 models represent the most significant changes made to the GT-R since it was introduced in 2007.

The new GT-R’s exterior gets a complete makeover across the front end. The new chrome matte finish “V-motion” grille represents one of Nissan’s latest design signatures. It has been enlarged to provide better engine cooling and features an updated mesh pattern.

A new hood, which flows from the grille, has been significantly reinforced, contributing to stability during high-speed driving.

A freshly-designed front spoiler lip and front bumpers with finishers situated immediately below the headlamps give the new GT-R the look of a pure-bred racecar, while generating high levels of front downforce.

The GT-R’s familiar wind-cutting shape defines its profile, but the side sills have been pushed out to improve air flow. The rear of the car also received a thorough makeover.

While the GT-R’s hallmark four-ring taillights remain, look closely and you’ll notice new bodywork to help improve air flow, as well as side air vents next to the quad exhaust tips. Also, the belt line that separates the lower black section from the body panel has been heightened to give the car a wider and more aggressive look from the rear.

Step into the cabin, and you’re greeted by a premium interior. The entire dashboard and instrument panel are new and covered with high-quality leather artfully stitched together with precision.

The shape of the dashboard adopts a “horizontal flow” that delivers a sense of increased stability for the car’s front-seat occupants, while the line from the instrument cluster to the center console provides a distinct driver-oriented environment for those behind the steering wheel.

The centre dashboard layout has also been improved and simplified. Integrated navigation and audio controls reduce the number of switches from 27 in the previous model to only 11 in the 2017 model. An enlarged 8-inch touch-panel monitor features large icons on the display screen to make it easy to operate. A new display command control on the carbon-fiber center console allows easy operation.

The shift paddles are now mounted to the new steering wheel, allowing drivers to change gears in mid-turn without having to take their hands off the wheel. The paddles themselves, along with the ventilation controls, have improved feel and better sound when engaged or adjusted.

The GT-R’s 3.8-liter V6 24-valve twin-turbocharged engine delivers 565 HP at 6800 rpm and 467 lb-ft of torque.

The engines are the definition of TAKUMI expertise. The improved output, which are the result of individual ignition-timing control of the cylinders and extra boost from the turbochargers, allow the new GT-R to possess superior acceleration in the mid- to high-ranges (3200 rpm and above).

It comes mated to a thoroughly refined 6-speed dual-clutch transmission that features smoother shifts and less noise. That familiar GT-R tone also has been upgraded with an engine that has never sounded better.

A more rigid body structure and new suspension result in better stability through quick lateral transitions and higher overall cornering speed. Providing the grip are sticky 20 inch tires, wrapped around new “Y-spoke” machine-finished forged aluminum wheels.

New for the 2017 GT-R are fresh colours inside and out that complement the car’s sophisticated character. A “Blaze Metallic” with multi layered painting has been added to the exterior paint palate, which the interior of the Premium Edition, which features semi-aniline leather, offers customers four different options: the newly added Black Rakuda and Samurai Black, as well as the always popular black, amber red and Black Ivory.

GT-R NISMO key specs

Race-inspired version of Nissan's legendary GT-R

600hp (441kw) for blistering performance

Advanced aerodynamics generating additional 100kg of downforce at 300km/h (186mph) for exceptional road-holding