5 Pakistanis who found fame via social media

Rapper Abid Brohi is not the only artist making waves on social media. Here are other Pakistanis who got their big break after being discovered on the internet — some ruling the music charts and some on TV screens.

Arshad Khan aka The Chaiwala

Last year, a young chaiwala (tea seller) from Islamabad became an internet sensation. A picture of Khan taken by a photo journalist went viral on Facebook and Twitter, and Khan became an overnight sensation in Pakistan and India. He appeared on numerous morning shows, walked on the fashion runway and has also received modelling and acting contracts.

Bilal Khan

While still studying, handsome singer Bilal Khan released a song called Bachana, that was released on YouTube, where he was first noticed. The song was later released on different music video channels in Pakistan. This earned him many national awards. His first international concert was held in Kuala Lumpur and he has performed in five other countries including the UAE.

Qandeel Baloch

Murdered social media star Fauzia Azeem, better known by the name Qandeel Baloch, was a Pakistani model, actress and woman’s rights activist. Baloch rose to prominence due to her videos on social networks discussing her daily routine and various controversial issues. She was one of the top 10 most searched for people online in Pakistan. In July last year, Baloch was found murdered in her parents’ house in Multan. Her brother Waseem Azeem later confessed to the crime, saying he was defending the “family’s honour”.

Taher Shah

Taher Shah is a Pakistani singer and music producer with a huge cult following. After his song Eye to Eye was released in 2013 on YouTube and Facebook, he became an overnight celebrity. He was described as, “Pakistan’s most spectacular internet celebrity”. The song went viral on social media, and a lot of people dedicated their covers to the singer. Last year, his new song Angel was released, causing what the BBC described a “social media frenzy”. The Twitter hashtag #TaherShah trended in Pakistan, India and the UK with the release. It became the number three trend in the world and number one in India and Pakistan.

Zaid Ali

Zaid Ali better known by his YouTube pseudonym ZaidAliT is a Pakistani YouTube personality and social media figure best known for his funny videos. He has gained a lot of popularity, mainly through Facebook and YouTube. His YouTube channel has more than 420,000 subscribers and more than 47 million views. His Facebook page has more than four million followers. He is now a renowned stage performer, having received Hollywood offers as well. Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha follows him on social media and shares all his posts.