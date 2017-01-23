Staying Fit: How to make your New Year’s fitness resolutions work

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Staying Fit: How to make your New Year’s fitness resolutions work

Your guide to keeping yourself healthy and strong in the UAE

Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Red apples, dumbbells and protein shaker isolated on white. Healthy resolutions for the New Year 2017
Tabloid
 

2016 is so last year. And sadly, blaming it on the holidays, you’ve gotten fat. Ok, a little thicker. You gained weight from excess calorie consumption during gatherings with friends and family and now you want your old self back. So you promise to make 2017 your year. That if you were always on the heavy side, you’d exercise and eat properly to lose weight. Or if you just recently put on a few kilos, you swear to shed them off as quickly as you gained them. Enter your New Year’s fitness resolutions.

How are they now? Have you kept yours?

Chances are you haven’t been to the gym or exercised as frequently as you imagined and you haven’t controlled your diet either. Why is that? Why do fitness resolutions usually fail? Here are our top three reasons and what you can do to make them work:

1. You bite off more than you can chew

No, I don’t mean literally, although, there’s an argument for that too. If your New Year’s resolution involves you hitting the gym six times a week starting in January when you’re only used to training for 2 in December, then you’ve already set yourself up to fail. It’s good to be idealistic and have goals of doing more but they must be realistic goals. Fitness resolutions that require drastic changes demand an overhaul in your lifestyle. You couldn’t handle training three times last December, what makes you think you can do six this January? This isn’t to say it can’t be done, many have. It’s more about being realistic with your capabilities. Because, if not, frustration will eventually set in and you will decide to just drop it.

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

Break it down into small achievable goals. You can’t be too fast, too furious, unless your name is Vin Diesel. Ease into the transition. An example of that would be to workout three to four times a week in January, four to five times in February and, finally, achieving your goal in March with six times a week. This method of taking it slow and steady, especially if you’re trying to level up, can be applied to almost any New Year’s resolution.

 

2. You’re not that motivated like you were before

Have you ever felt excited about doing something, like entering an obstacle race upon announcement, and then finally backing out as the event nears? You’re not alone, I know a few friends… you should meet! Anyway, sometimes motivation strikes us like lightning and all of a sudden we’re eager to give it a go. A few days pass and you’re left wondering where all that enthusiasm went. Depending on several factors, your mood changes and so does your commitment. When this happens, you’re likely to slip back into your comfort zone and not give a damn.

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

Hit the reset button. Ask yourself again what made you decide to come up with your resolution. Keep that reason in mind and don’t overthink. If you overthink, you get distracted and you’ll find excuses to do other things instead. This means you have to focus because it’s THAT motivation that can get you started. That’s the difficult part, isn’t it? Getting started. Easier said than done, but you CAN do it.

3. You simply lack willpower

You’ve got the plan. You’ve sorted out the details in your head. Everything is ready. Except there’s no follow through. You don’t execute! Excuse after excuse, you can’t be bothered to get off your bed or the couch. Listen, your vegetables aren’t going to cook themselves and your new running shoes aren’t going to burn calories for you. So are you all talk and no walk? We’re not here to baby you, so shame on you.

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

Just quit, you’re hopeless… I’m obviously kidding. The good news is, you are halfway there. It’s just a matter now of getting your bum up to actually realise your plans. So try this, if you can’t do it for yourself, do it for a family member, a friend, your cat. Place a bet with someone if you have to! Whatever. Have someone or something that you’ll be accountable to. People’s expectations of you will push you. Except your cat… he probably doesn’t care… Alright, so this way, you’ll feel a sense of urgency. There’s added pressure on you to perform, and gravity on your actions. People can fail themselves but they’ll try their hardest not to fail others.

Expand

Do you have other helpful suggestions? Comment below.

More from Health

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureHealthStaying Fit
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Health

#StutterUAE: ‘It’s an accent’

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs