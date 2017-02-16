Mobile
Why you have to try Social by Heinz Beck this Miele Dubai Restaurant Week

If you visit Social by Heinz Beck this Dubai Restaurant Week you get a lot more than you pay for

Image Credit: Supplied/ Social by Heinz Beck
Three Michelin Starred chef Heinz Beck's famous Fagotelli Carbonara dish
 

Timings: Dubai Restaurant Week begins on February 23 and ends on March 4, 2017 and Bookings are available for either a 7.30pm or a 9.30pm slot.

Cost: Dh199 per person

Phone number:04 8182222

Book here

Social by Heinz Beck is a contemporary Italian restaurant unlike any other I’ve tried in Dubai. The clean and minimalistic space is warm with comfortable seats and white table cloths. The atmosphere is the perfect mix of relaxed yet elegant, and the terrace has magnificent views of the city as well as the rest of the palm.

The special three course set menu at Social by Heinz Beck includes the Fagotelli Carbonara, which is the Three Michelin Star chef’s most famous signature dish, a roasted veal with pistachio crust and a deconstructed tiramisu for dessert. That isn’t all. Heinz Beck is widely known throughout Italy and Europe as a notable master of modern gastronomy. It is evident in his dishes how he uniquely interprets traditional Italian dishes.  Social is all about the fine dining experience, so expect delicious canapes, pallet cleansers and petit fours to end the meal.

Yes, the Dubai Restaurant Week menu is made up of three courses, but at Social by Heinz Beck, before you even start with your Fagotelli Carbonara, you are offered a selection of six unique canapes, as well as homemade rice crackers infused with sophisticated savours that you wouldn’t expect to eat in a cracker. The canapes are a delicious mix of textures and flavours including a molecular olive, a fried risotto ball and a beetroot macaroon with wasabi mayonnaise to name a few.

 

 

 

A post shared by Gulf News - Guides (@gnguides) on

 

The canapes are followed by a bread board made up of potato focaccia and the most delicious sourdough bread imaginable. They pair these with fresh olive oil and two different types of salt, one of which was extracted from a river in Australia.Before your three course meal commences, you get a special amuse bouche of the day, which changes daily as a palate cleanser. Ours was a tuna tartar with pureed apricot.

Once the Fagotelli arrives, we are warned by our server not to use a fork to eat this masterpiece. “Make sure you use a spoon and eat it in one bite” he tells us. The place has several ravioli-like pasta parcels. We comply. Once in your mouth, and you take the first bite, the Fagotelli Carbonara filling melts out. It is warm and delicious creamy carbonara sauce with flavours that are deliciously out of this world. We can’t help but pause after every single parcel to really savour the taste of this one of a kind dish.

The next course was the pistachio encrusted veal medallion. Each person has a generous portion with two pieces of veal on a bed of pureed apricots (truly an underrated fruit). The meat is cooked perfectly and as someone who is not a massive fan of pistachios, they really added a special touch to the dish.

Dessert was a show stealer. The deconstructed tiramisu is served then drizzled with coffee cream sauce. The dish comes with a round creamy cake with small crunchy pieces of chocolate, a refreshing sorbet and crumbles of coffee chocolate. It’s a different way of having the traditional Italian dessert.

It’s not over. After dessert you are once again given a platter of petit fours that end the night on an even sweeter note.

Social by Heinz Beck is a definite must visit during Dubai Restaurant Week. The offering you get is more than what you pay for.

Dubai
Italy
Australia
Dubai
Italy
Australia
