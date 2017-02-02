Mobile
        The all-you-can-eat Dim Sum night at Downtown Toko

        • Image Credit: Supplied
        • Image Credit: Supplied

        Restaurant Review: Downtown Toko

        Lounge/Bar
        GN Rating

        • Cuisine:  

          Chinese

        • Good for:  

          Couples

        • Credit card:  

          Yes

        • Avg. Cost per Person:

          200 Dhs

        • Location:  

          Vida Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai , Dubai
        Rate this Restaurant

        Downtown TOKO recently launched its all-you-can-eat Dim sum night. And trust us, they’re really not kidding about the ‘all-you-can-eat’ part.

        Every Tuesday night, from 7pm to 10pm, the venue serves up a range of Dim sum, paired with three bottles of hops or pink lemonade mocktails for Dh195.

        Dim sum lovers will not be disappointed with their variety of Cha Shao Bao and Xiao Long Bao. Our personal favourite was the Zheng Jiao, a combination of truffle, duck and mushroom.

        Getting to the venue could be a task with the usual downtown traffic, though stopping off on the boulevard, is a much better bet and you can forgo traipsing through the hotel lobby.

        The venue itself, without its Tuesday deal, is an experience in its own. One really wouldn’t feel you’re in the heart of a major city, since its decor – especially its outdoor seating area – gives you a sense of seclusion. We felt like we’re in a safe cave with greenery and fairy lights all around us.

        The lighting is absolutely beautiful and the venue has a pleasant vibe to it. Service is polite though at times – thanks to its private setup – you would have wait a few minutes to get a waiters attention.

        Included in the price are either three bottles of hops or three mocktails a refreshing break amidst the non-stop dim-sum-face-stuffing.

        If you do actually manage to last the entire duration of the all-you-can-eat part of the deal, we salute you. The menu on offer, even without the Cha Shao Bao (the mini buns) are quite filling.

        If you’re a light eater we suggest you stick to the Har Gao (shrimp dumplings) and the Zheng Jiao – duck and truffle dumplings)

        The Lamb and eggplant Zheng Jiao – the dark horse of the menu – is an interesting experience as well. Green in colour, that batch is light, flavourful and so soft and gentle that it melts in your mouth.

        Regardless if you’re visiting thanks to the Tuesday night deal or not, Downtown Toko is the perfect location for both couples, and groups of friends.

        PS: They do a neat shisha as well, and there’s a 50 per cent off on shisha every Sunday and Monday. Also, their happy hour runs from Sunday-Thursday 5:30-7:30PM.

        Location: Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Near Burj Khalifa – Dubai Date: Every Tuesday Time: 7pm-10pm Offer: Dh195 unlimited Dim Sum from selected menu, with three bottle of hops or three house mocktails Website:  downtowntoko.com Contact number 04 4428383

