        Review: Jean Georges Dubai relaunches their brunch

        Image Credit: Instagram.com/ Naomi D'Souza

        Restaurant Review: Jean Georges Dubai

        Fine Dining
        GN Rating

        • Cuisine:  

          American

        • Good for:  

          Brunch

        • Credit card:  

          Yes

        • Avg. Cost per Person:

          400 Dhs

        • Location:  

          Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah , Jumeirah , Dubai
        Recommended: Crispy ocean trout sushi, wagyu beef burger with black truffle and camembert cheese 

        Timings: Every Friday 

        Phone number: 04 3436118

        The brunch at Jean Georges is the perfect spot to bring a first time bruncher visiting Dubai. Weekends in Dubai start with a bang and this bang is the institution that is the Friday brunch. 

        The one at Jean Georges Dubai has everything you could possibly want. High quality innovative food, amazing music that you can easily talk over (unlike many other places in this city with no understanding of volume control), and an ambiance that feels super luxurious but also very welcoming.

        Image may contain: outdoor

        The outdoor terrace is surrounded by greenery, while fairy lights are strung across the venue. We sit down in a table right in the centre of the outdoor area. The sun is shining and there’s a light breeze. March may just be the ideal outdoor weather for brunch. The brunch at Jean Georges consists of a selection of appetizers, which you can enjoy in an unlimited capacity, a main course and a selection of desserts.

        Our meal started off with a watermelon and feta cheese salad, kale with extra virgin olive oil, lemon grated parmesan, followed by my favourite which was the crispy ocean trout sushi (we asked for another order of these, because they were delicious).

        Image may contain: food

        Hamachi fish with crushed olives and lemon, some crispy calamari and an avocado pizza. The appetizers are fantastic, which we enjoyed with a delicious bread basket. One of the most stand out main course items was the wagyu beef burger with black truffle and camembert cheese. If you’re a burger lover, make sure you leave some room for this beauty of a burger.

        I opted for the roasted cod, maple-celeriac purée with pink peppercorn vinaigrette. Other options on the main course menu include: Eggs benedict with veal ham hollandaise and rosemary potatoes, parmesan risotto with mushrooms and herbs grilled salmon with a truffle emulsion and mashed potatoes and veal Milanese with a side of warm sweet potato salad arugula and dried cranberries.

        Image may contain: food

        Then came their selection of desserts, which included the lovely and ever so popular salted caramel ice cream, and a light cheesecake to finish the whole experience off. 

