Review: Firebird Diner’s Great American Road Trip

Cuisine: American

Cost: The Graceland: Dh226 per person – your choice of any 4 dishes from the Dubai Food Festival menu, Route 66: Dh275 per person – your choice of any 7 dishes Dubai Food Festival menu, Vegas Jackpot: Dh395 per person – the entire Dubai Food Festival menu

Location: Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Recommended: Po Boy, Nashville Fried Chicken, Tune Poke

Opening hours: Menu is available Daily from 7:30pm to 11.30pm

Phone number: 04 5060100

With the arrival of the Dubai Food Festival, a few of the city’s high end restaurants are participating in the 10-day long celebration of food. One of these restaurants is Michelin Star Chef Michael Mina’s Firebird Diner at the Four Seasons Hotel in DIFC.

Firebird Diner is a gourmet interpretation of the typical American roadside eatery. The interiors provide a whimsical, yet elegant feel. With red leather seats, a juke box and black checked floors, you really feel like you’ve stepped into something quite different.

For the Dubai Food Festival, Firebird are offering a special menu playfully called “The Great American Road Trip”. The menu is designed to take you on a journey of the American culinary scene offering much-loved dishes from the Midwest, Deep South, Northeast and West Coast with stop offs at all the major destinations. There’s also a live band to keep you entertained throughout the night.

The Great American Road Trip menu is designed to be shared by two people. You have a selection of starters, mains and desserts. You can choose four dishes to share between the two of you. We opted for two appetizers, one main and one dessert.

The first appetizer we shared was the Tuna Poke, a traditionally Hawaiian dish made of raw tuna, fresh avocado, sesame oil and some seaweed salad. We were starting with the South Western USA and what a pleasant way to begin. The flavours were distinctly fresh and tangy, but the sesame oil was the most prominent ingredient in the dish and really pulled all of the different elements together. Americans have always had a pallet for Asian cuisine, first Chinese and Japanese, now Thai, Korean and Filipino. It was only natural that Hawaiian cuisine, which is directly influenced by many of the aforementioned cultures to start making an appearance as well. The Tuna Poke is highly recommended.

The other appetizer we enjoyed has a lovely bit of history attached to it; a traditional New Orleans dish called the Po Boy. This sandwich has humble and scrappy origins. It is commonly found in most New Orleans food shops and is made up of fried shrimps in a bun of bread, topped with coleslaw. The Po Boy sandwich stems from the phrase “Poor Boy”. Back in the late 1920s when streetcar drivers went on strike, a local New Orleans eatery made inexpensive sandwiches with fried seafood for the unemployed workers, who were commonly referred to as poor boys. This version of the Po Boy was made with delicious golden fried shrimps, bunned in tasty buttery brioche bread.

For our main course, we enjoyed the Nashville Hot Chicken, which was fried perfectly and had just enough of a kick of spice. We enjoyed it with a side of complementary buttermilk biscuits which worked together quite well. It was the epitome of comfort food in a high end environment.

I was particularly excited about dessert. As a kid I always loved a nice Funnel cake. We had them all over North America whenever a country fair came into town. A funnel cake is a thick dough put through a funnel into a messy bundle of squiggly lines, then deep fried and topped with ice cream. The funnel cake at Firebird was an upgraded version of the fair funnel cake I was used to. The fried dough was topped with fresh berries and cream. Great way to end the meal.

The servers were dressed in cowboy hats, Luau’s, 70s costumes and sombreros, which was slightly confusing, but their attitude and excitement of getting into character was rubbing off on the crowd, who were dancing to the music by the end of the night. The band was the highlight of the evening, singing modern interpretations of old classics. We really felt like we were taken back in time as the singer’s soft voice crooned old American favourites.