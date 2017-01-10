Review: Dine in the sky at new Dubai experience

Apprehensive laughter peppers the chilly air as we take a short shuttle ride to the crane that will hoist us 45-50 metres into the air — for breakfast.

The experience is called Dinner in the Sky, and originated in Belgian. It has since been held in 40 cities, and more than 5,000 times.

At 9.15am, at the Dubai International Marine Club headquarters, we were made to sign a liability-waiver, showed the washrooms — the breakfast table is no place for a nervous bladder — and then herded into the mini-bus.

Some twists and turns later, we are at the launch site. A reception area lined with lockers ensures we won’t be worried about our most precious possessions falling through the air and into the emerald green waters below, leaving us to focus on more important topics — such as, ‘is this safe?’; ‘What demon possessed me to do this?’; And, ‘is it too late to back out?’

At this point, I should probably mention, I’m scared of heights.

Seated, the harnesses being wrapped around me — one horizontal, one vertical — are not doing much for my confidence levels.

Thankfully, the chefs and servers look calm. Once we lift off, they start doling out advice such as, ‘don’t look down and you’ll be fine’. And, ‘try the raspberry yoghurt and chocolate muffin — they are fresh.’

And they are. As are the refreshing bits of pineapple and melon, and oats with yoghurt.

The food, catered by Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, is simple, fresh and bite-sized. This is just as well since the belts are so tight and movement so restricted that eating anything more would require the plasticity of Mr Fantastic.

But the chairs swivel.

While there’s nothing below our feet — except the knowledge of a steep drop and a few ant-like presences (the hosts who stayed below to let us back down) — I can’t help but have a good look around. With my left leg dangling in air, I see JBR’s skyscrapers.

And when the crane rotates us — it does a 180-degree turn — I can see the Burj Al Arab at almost eye height. The view is spectacular, and watching skydivers shoot down in colourful parachutes makes for an interesting sight. The fear is melting.

The coffee helps. It’s delicious and calming, and made using a machine that came along for the ride. I order another.

Music drowns out the skittishness, and with servers swaying and humming along with the words (songs with sky-based lyrics such as Coldplay’s Sky Full of Stars), one chef begins to prepare scrambled eggs — a creamy concoction — on a hot plate, while the other plates up the main dish, with bangers, toast, and a chicken sausage filled with cheese.

When I tell them I’m allergic to eggs, I get a double helping of the sausage — it’s a good swap.

And when it starts to heat up — the sun’s in a good mood — we get cold towels. But just as I’m getting used to the wind in my hair, and grooving to the beat, it’s time to wind down. Our 55 minutes of munching in bird-land is over, and we are brought down to earth.

The laughter is now genuine, it’s been a good flight.

The details

Cuisine: International

Good for: Adventure lovers

Credit card: Yes

Cost: Tickets start at Dh499

Location: Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi

Website: dinnerinthesky.ae