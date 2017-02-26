Restaurant Review: Going wild for Wild and the Moon

Cuisine: Veggeterian/Vegan

Good for: Health conscious crowd

Credit card: Yes

Avg. Cost per Person: Dh80

Location: Al Serkal Avenue

Recommended: Avo Toast, Lentil Salad, Soba Noodles

Opening hours: Daily from 7am to 8pm

Phone number: 04 3433392

Al Serkal Avenue is one of those places that doesn’t try hard to be cool. It just is. The artsy avenue is home to one of Dubai’s coolest little vegetarian and vegan cafe, Wild and The Moon. The home-grown eatery is a perfect spot to nip into for a light and tasty lunch. Wild and the Moon is focused on nutritious plant-based dishes that are gluten free and sugar free. Their food also has no additives, chemicals, GMOs, soy or dairy. As someone who eats meat with almost every single meal, who enjoys dairy and doesn’t bother with chemicals or additives, I wondered how I would feel eating a vegan meal. I was so pleasantly surprised and satisfied when I got up at the end of it.

Stepping into the cafe, you are greeted with earthy colour tones and a lot of greenery in the form of potted plants. Since we were there for lunch, we decided to have salad bowls, share an avocado on toast and each have our own dessert. We, of course, couldn’t forget to enjoy some of their delicious fresh cold pressed juices. Since I was getting in the green mood, I opted for the Easy Green, which was made out of pineapple, cucumber, spinach kale and lemon. I loved the hint of sour that I got while enjoying this fresh and zesty juice.

I highly recommend the lentil salad and the soba noodle salad, which are both so filling and incredibly full of flavour. In my head I’m already wondering why I’ve never eaten a purely vegan meal before. This was delicious! The lentil salad is made with fresh fennel, green lentils, red onions, basil, nuts, olive oil, lemon zest and a delicious olive tapenade that brings all the ingredients together. My guest was kind enough to share her soba noodle salad, which is the perfect option for people who enjoy a little healthy carbs with their meal. Digging into her dish I tasted Asian flavours. Buckwheat noodles, pak choy, ginger, sunflower seeds, avocado and sesame oil. If only everyone could combine flavours this well, the world wouldn’t need to eat any meat.

For our next course, we enjoyed some Avo Toast, a vegan interpretation of avocado on toast. The creamy guacamole was made with zaatar, lemon juice and sea salt. We generously spread it on the ‘toast’ which we learned was made with dehydrated raw almonds and rosemary. It was a perfect mix of flavours.

We were practically full by now, but everyone knows that dessert has its own extra space in our stomach. We both shared the Raw Tartin and a tasty lemon tart with was highly recommended by the staff and we knew why right away. It was light and zesty. The perfect way to end a perfect, clean and healthy meal.