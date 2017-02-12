Restaurant Review: At.mosphere

Opening hours:

Daily 7am-10.30pm

Phone number:

04 888 3828

Dubai: It was raining in Dubai when I headed to At.mosphere with my dining partner, but we were not about to let that dampen our mood.

We were there to try the new seven-course menu at the fine dining restaurant on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa. The menu, we were told, was carefully put together by At.mosphere's new Executive Chef Christopher Graham.

But first, we had to go through a build-up of anticipation for the experience: a not-so-short walk from the entrance of the Burj to basically the top of the world.

We were greeted by a restaurant hostess who showed us the way: through a corridor, into an elevator, out to the reception on the left where our reservation was checked, before being allowed to go through the check-in counter to access the main elevator that took us from to the 122nd floor. Then we took a spiral staircase down the restaurant level.

The restaurant decor is tastefully modern, with floor to ceiling windows that gave us a great bird's eye view of Business Bay and beyond. I'm sure the view is ten times as breathtaking in daytime.

Then it was time to try the new menu. The obsiblue tartare was artfully served on a rounded cold platter and featured sturia caviar that released a somewhat hazelnut flavour on the palate. This was paired with bergamot, fennel pollen and small shavings of salted and dried cecina de leon. I felt like I was working on an easel as I tried to pair certain flavours on the plate. If you're an experimental diner, you might want to try this.

Foie gras

Next came the foie gras. The melt-in-your-mouth texture of the savoury and a bit buttery fatty liver was a treat, with the dollops of cream of beetroot, apple and vanilla adding contrasting tastes to the foie gras' subtle flavour.

But there were two big winners for me. First was the pan fried John Dory drizzled with creamy lobster bisque. They perfectly complemented each other; with the fish's mild taste enhanced by the savoury lobster sauce. I loved every bite!

I also loved the dry aged tenderloin paired with smoked polenta and cream of carrot that was arfully splashed on the plate, with a sprinkle of leek ash on the side--a real art on plate. The small cut of tenderloin was served perfectly medium rare. It was very tender so I did not have to struggle with my knife, and bursting with flavour. Truly a delight in every bite.

The ambiance, food and service at At.mosphere all worked together for what turned out to be a unique dining experience for me (only marred by that one instance when the waiter gave me a fork with one of its tines slightly bent). But other than that, the experience was great. Truly I have come to a place for discerning taste buds and experimental diners.